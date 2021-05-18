No free marijuana: The Record for Monday, May 17

Monday, May 17, 2021

12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Drive who said she heard gun shots outside. Officers investigated and found no evidence of gun shots.

8:43 a.m. Officers received a call about a bear digging into trash in the 200 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers discovered the dumpster had been left unlocked and are investigating whether or not to issue a citation.

10:19 a.m. Officers received a call from a resident on Riverside Drive who said he received a threatening call from an unknown number. Officers took a report and are investigating.

11:19 a.m. Officers received a call about a bear attempting to get into a dumpster in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers were able to scare the bear away.

12:59 p.m. Officers received a call about a man digging for crystals under rocks in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers spoke with the man, and he said he would be careful to ensure he did not interfere with vehicles.

7:30 p.m. Officers received a call from a marijuana dispensary in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue who said a customer came into the business and said the owner promised him free items. The business owner spoke with the man and disputed that, then the man grew angry and yelled at employees. Offices trespassed the man from the business.

9:06 p.m. Officers received a call about residents playing loud music in the 800 block of Weiss Circle. Officers spoke with the residents, and they agreed to turn down the music.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.