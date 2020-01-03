No camping: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

1:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers discovered people sleeping inside a vehicle in the parking lot. They were advised that camping is not allowed within city limits.

9:05 a.m. An individual in the 60 block of Logan Avenue reported that their Gmail and Facebook accounts had been hacked by an unknown party. There was no financial loss, but they were receiving fake emails from the accounts.

11:26 a.m. A person lost their wallet while skiing at Howelsen Hill.

11:57 a.m. A person lost their wallet at Safeway.

1 p.m. An individual contacted police after noticing a vehicle in an alley near Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle previously stolen in Craig. It was found that the vehicle was not the same one that was stolen.

3:34 p.m. A passport was found in the 400 block of Mountain Vista Circle.

6:06 p.m. It was reported that a dog was at large at Howelsen Hill, and no owner was in the vicinity. Officers could not locate the canine.

7:03 p.m. A man in his 40s was bit on the left forearm by an animal in the 80 block of Anglers Drive. The bite reportedly broke skin. The man was seen by professionals at Steamboat Medical Group.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.