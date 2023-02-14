No. 3 Steamboat hockey riding 5-game win streak

Tying the game at 2-2, sophomore Angus Frithsen celebrates with his teammates after finding the back of the net in the third period of a Steamboat Springs hockey game against Lewis-Palmer on Dec. 17. Riding a five-game win streak, Steamboat Springs has just two more games to close out the regular season. The Sailors will soon look to make some noise in the playoffs toward the end of the month.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs hockey extended its win streak to five games over the weekend, tallying two more victories over Summit and Kent Denver on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11.

During the win streak, the Sailors have scored 23 goals, finding the back of the net five times in four of those games. Defensively, the Steamboat goaltending tandem of senior Rush Hale and junior Cade Kavanagh only gave up 10 goals in that span.

The team now sits at 12-4-1 on the year with a 7-1 league record. In the Colorado High School Activity Association RPI rankings, Steamboat is first in the 4A mountain division and third overall in the 4A classification.

The Sailors look to maintain a high seed for the playoffs with just two games remaining on the schedule. The team is up against Crested Butte for back-to-back games on Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at home to close out its season.

Friday, Feb. 10

Steamboat Springs 5, Summit 3

SS 0 3 2

S 0 2 1

Saturday, Feb. 11

Steamboat Springs 5, Kent Denver 1

SS 1 3 1

KD 0 0 1

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.