No. 3 Steamboat hockey riding 5-game win streak
Steamboat Springs hockey extended its win streak to five games over the weekend, tallying two more victories over Summit and Kent Denver on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11.
During the win streak, the Sailors have scored 23 goals, finding the back of the net five times in four of those games. Defensively, the Steamboat goaltending tandem of senior Rush Hale and junior Cade Kavanagh only gave up 10 goals in that span.
The team now sits at 12-4-1 on the year with a 7-1 league record. In the Colorado High School Activity Association RPI rankings, Steamboat is first in the 4A mountain division and third overall in the 4A classification.
The Sailors look to maintain a high seed for the playoffs with just two games remaining on the schedule. The team is up against Crested Butte for back-to-back games on Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at home to close out its season.
Friday, Feb. 10
Steamboat Springs 5, Summit 3
SS 0 3 2
S 0 2 1
Saturday, Feb. 11
Steamboat Springs 5, Kent Denver 1
SS 1 3 1
KD 0 0 1
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.