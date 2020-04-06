Nightly rentals and drinks in the driveway: The Record for Sunday, April 5, 2020

Sunday, April 5, 2020

9:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a dog at large in Gondola Square. The owner was given a verbal warning.

9:26 a.m. Police responded to a call about a disagreement between two roommates in the 1300 block of Blue Sage Drive. The roommates agreed to keep things civil.

9:43 a.m. Officers responded to a call about public health concerns about people putting a raft in the river in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. It is unknown how many people were on the raft.

10:40 a.m. Police responded to a report about a residence in the 2500 block of Val D’Isere Court being used as a nightly rental. Officers determined it wasn’t.

1:32 p.m. Officers responded to a report about a man being aggressive in a liquor store in the the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. The man was told not to return to the store.

1:37 p.m. Police received a call about a residence in the 1000 block of Yampa Street being used as a nightly rental. Officers determined the rental was exempt from the public health order and not a violation.

2:20 p.m. Police were called about a report of a suspicious person taking gas out of a vehicle in the 1400 block of 13th Street. Officers determined the person was the owner of the vehicle.

3:48 p.m. Officers responded to a call about multiple people having drinks in a driveway in the 1900 block of Anglers Drive. The people agreed to go home.

7:38 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a report of harassment in the 31000 block of Runaway Place.

