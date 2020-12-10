News in brief: Young Professionals offers membership giveaway; webinar examines climate impact on economy

Young Professionals Network supports local restaurants with membership giveaway

In an effort to support local restaurants, the Young Professionals Network is encouraging existing and prospective new members to order takeout more than they normally would during the month of December for a chance to win a YPN membership.

Take a photo of order receipts and email them to membershipypn@gmail.com with a name and phone number to be entered into a drawing for a free YPN membership. Unlimited entries are accepted — one per receipt date — and the drawing will be held in January. Deadline to submit receipts is Dec. 31.

Kids can drive-thru and visit with Santa this weekend

Alpine Bank Steamboat will be sponsoring a drive-thru Santa visiting event from 10 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday in the bank’s parking lot at 1901 Pine Grove Road. Families can visit Santa from their cars. Kids can bring their wish list, including name and address, so Santa can respond. A holiday photo area, with horses, also will be provided.

Library presents ‘Anthropocene’ watch party

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a community screening of “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch,” a cinematic meditation on humanity’s massive re-engineering of the planet. The 87-minute film is available to watch for free from home from Friday, Dec. 11, through Monday, Dec. 21, on Kanopy. Library patrons will need to log on to Kanopy to watch for free. Find the streaming link at steamboatlibrary.org/events/anthropocene.

A stunning sensory experience by the multiple-award-winning team of Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtyns. “Anthropocene” is a years-in-the-making feature documentary narrated by Alicia Vikander. The film follows the research of an international body of scientists, the Anthropocene Working Group, which, after nearly 10 years of research, argues that the Holocene Epoch gave way to the Anthropocene Epoch in the mid-20th Century as a result of profound and lasting human changes to the Earth.

From concrete seawalls in China that now cover 60% of the mainland coast, to the biggest terrestrial machines ever built in Germany, to psychedelic potash mines in Russia’s Ural Mountains, to metal festivals in the closed city of Norilsk, to the devastated Great Barrier Reef in Australia and massive marble quarries in Carrara, the filmmakers have traversed the globe using state-of-the-art camera techniques to document the evidence and experience of human planetary domination.

The film was nominated for Best Canadian Feature Film at the Toronto International Film Festival and was an Official Selection at the Sundance Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.

Webinar looks at snow, water, impacts of winter weather on Western Slope economy

The Colorado River District will continue its webinar series at noon Wednesday, Dec. 16, for “Water With Your Lunch: Our Snow and Our Water,” which will offer snowpack and water supply forecasts and discussion about the economic impact of snow and water on the Western Slope. Presenters will also address long-term changes that are becoming visible in Colorado’s mountain snowpack.

Registration is required and can be completed at bit.ly/WWLsnow. Those who cannot tune in to the webinar live can register to receive a recording of the presentation.

Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist at Open Snow, will present how he makes forecasts and the possible impacts of a La Nina weather pattern this winter. Paul Miller, a service coordination hydrologist at the National Weather Service’s Colorado Basin River Forecast Center, will talk about how his agency translates snowpack measurements into water supply forecasts and how factors like soil moisture influence the water produced by snow.

And presenters Todd Hagenbuch, a Colorado State Extension agent in Routt County, and Alan Henceroth, chief operating officer at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, will speak about the impact that snow, or lack of it, has on the Western Slope economy.

Steamboat student graduates with honors from CU Boulder

Shannon Ross



Shannon Ross, who is presently employed as a health technician at the Steamboat Springs School District, has graduated magna cum laude with a double major in history along with honors in biology and evolutionary ecology from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“The degree designation you have earned signifies your capacity to perform at the highest academic level, rewards the time and energy you have invested in producing and defending an honors thesis and recognizes your ability to define and create an original piece of research or scholarly or creative work,” Janelle Henderson, honors program coordinator at CU Boulder’s College of Arts and Sciences, wrote in the honors announcement.

Ross is a graduate of Steamboat Springs High School and her parents are Dr. and Mrs. Steven Ross. She will be honored during a virtual convocation celebration at the end of the semester.