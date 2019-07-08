News in brief: Workshop for students with dyslexia, Ukraine conflict doc screening at library

Student ambassador hosts workshop for students with dyslexia

Steamboat Reading is hosting a workshop for students in fifth-grade and older at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at 100 Park Ave., Suite 203, Steamboat Springs. The workshop will be led by Thomas Faunce, Steamboat Reading’s student ambassador. The purpose of the session is to help students with dyslexia understand how dyslexia affects their learning and how to ask for help in the classroom. During the workshop, Faunce will guide students to create a slideshow presentation about dyslexia and accommodations that support them in the classroom. Students are invited to work on their presentations anytime from 1 to 4 p.m. the following Wednesday and Thursday with Faunce’s support.

Documentary about life on the frontline of Ukraine’s ongoing conflict screens at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “The Distant Barking of Dogs,” the multi award-winning and Oscar short-listed Best Documentary Film by Simon Lereng Wilmont that filters the Russia-Ukrainian conflict through the shifting perspective of a child, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, in Library Hall.

“The Distant Barking of Dogs” is set in Eastern Ukraine on the frontline of the war. The film follows the life of 10-year-old Ukrainian boy Oleg throughout a year, witnessing the gradual erosion of his innocence beneath the pressures of war.

Oleg lives with his beloved grandmother, Alexandra, in the small village of Hnutove. Having no other place to go, Oleg and Alexandra stay and watch as others leave the village. Life becomes increasingly difficult with each passing day, and the war offers no end in sight.

Through Oleg’s perspective, the film examines what it means to grow up in a war zone. It portrays how a child’s universal struggle to discover what the world is about grows interlaced with all the dangers and challenges the war presents. Thus, “The Distant Barking of Dogs” unveils the consequences of war bearing down on the children in Eastern Ukraine, and by natural extension, the scars and self-taught life lessons this generation will carry with them into the future.

This special community screening is part of the library’s collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series. Visit http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/eventsfor more information.