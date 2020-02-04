News in brief: Update on local recycling, seeking foreign language readers

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council to provide update on local recycling

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s monthly community meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the Routt County Courthouse Annex, 136 Sixth St. The meeting will be held in the Trout Creek Conference Room, on the first floor. After updates from the council, the special topic this month will be led by Madison Muxworthy, waste diversion director.

Muxworthy will give an update on the current state of recycling locally, including glass recycling, and provide updates on progress to the Waste Diversion Strategic Plan for Routt County.

Meetings are open to the public and provide an opportunity for attendees to connect to local climate action efforts and environmental causes. Attendees are encouraged to bring a colleague or friend. More information and past meeting minutes can be found at yvsc.org.

Seeking foreign language readers for celebration of diversity despite adversity

Bud Werner Memorial Library is seeking volunteer readers in a variety of foreign languages to contribute to Al-Mutanabbi Street Starts Here, an evening of poetry, community conversation and art on Thursday, March 5. This local performance joins communities all around the world in honoring Baghdad’s famous literary street, which was named for the Arab world’s most famous poet, Al-Mutanabbi.

The annual event has become Steamboat’s own celebration of diversity despite adversity. Volunteers are being sought to read a short poem in languages other than English — no poetry composition required. Interested volunteers who speak any foreign language should contact artistic director Janet Bradley at mail.janet.bradley@gmail.com or 970-457-7869.

Submit news briefs to news@steamboatpilot.com.