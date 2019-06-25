News in brief: Steamboat named Tree City, eco event tips, reader of the week

Steamboat designated Tree City USA for 28th consecutive year

The city of Steamboat Springs was named a 2019 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management. This marks the 28th consecutive year the city has been awarded this recognition.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, in a news release. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

More than 3,400 communities have been recognized as a Tree City USA. They have achieved this status by meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.

The Parks and Recreation Department oversees the city’s $30,000 forestry program, taking care of more than 500 trees in streets, medians and right-of-ways and more than 2,500 trees in city parks and facilities. In addition, the city supports Arbor Day activities such as Re-Tree Steamboat Springs with the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado State Forest Service and other volunteer civic groups throughout the year.

Out of the nearly 100 municipalities recognized in Colorado, only 51 have reached this milestone for 27 or more years.

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council shares eco event tips

With a full calendar of summer concerts, parades, festivals, tournaments, races and other events, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council encourages attendees of large public gatherings to reduce their environmental footprint by:

• Saying “no” to styrofoam: Choose to buy food from a vendor who uses more environmentally-responsible service ware.

• Being straw-free: Ask for no straw or purchase a metal reusable straw for on-the-go.

• Using a reusable water bottle to avoid single-use plastic bottles.

• Sporking it: Invest in a bamboo or titanium spork to bring with you to events and skip the plastic cutlery.

• Putting waste in the right place: Follow the guidelines on the recycling bin to prevent contamination. If you spot an aluminum can or plastic bottle that didn’t make it into a recycling bin, be a waste warrior and put it where it belongs. Paper with food on it must go in the trash.

• Leaving no trace: Pack out your waste, especially if you can’t find a trash or recycling bin. Although some food waste is biodegradable, don’t leave it on the ground. It’s still litter and is harmful to wildlife. Also, be sure to dispose of cigarettes in safe, appropriate areas.

• Using alternative transportation: Ride your bike, walk or take the free bus to events. You’ll be glad you did when everyone else is waiting to get out of the parking lot.

To learn more about local recycling guidelines, visithttp://www.yampavalleyrecycles.org.

Hayden Library selects 3rd Reader of the Week

Daphne Doolin

Courtesy

Daphne Doolin, 7, was selected by Hayden Library as its third Reader of the Week of the summer. Her parents are Alicia and Jake Doolin, and she has a brother Billy, 5. When she grows up, Daphne would like to become a veterinarian. She has three dogs, a cat, six chickens and a snail.

Her favorite color is teal, and her favorite food is ramen noodles. Her favorite movie is a series called “Harry Potter.” Her favorite books are the “Magic Treehouse” series by Mary Pope Osborne. In her free time she likes to play with her toys. She is taking gymnastics classes, and her favorite subject in school is art.

The family will travel to North Dakota and enjoy Mount Rushmore, a water park and stay in teepees this summer.