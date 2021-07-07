News in brief: River clean up on tap Saturday; resort hires new finance director

Annual Yampa River clean up scheduled for Saturday

The Friends of the Yampa and the city of Steamboat Springs will be hosting a river clean up event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10.

This event is an annual effort that spans many miles of river, typically from Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the Steamboat KOA Campground, and engages volunteers to give back to the Yampa River by helping to keep it clean and trash free.

There will be a total of 15 different stretches of the Yampa for volunteers to clean up this year, along with several downtown tributaries.

Volunteers can check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Little Toots Park to receive additional instruction and cleaning supplies. At noon, volunteers will return to the park for a post clean-up celebration complete with music, free lunch and cold drinks.

To help streamline the check-in process, anyone interested in volunteering is asked to sign up online by Friday, July 9. The online portal allows volunteers to pick which stretch of river they would like to clean and provides basic details and instructions for cleaning each stretch of river. If you are unable to sign up in advance, assignments will also be given out at Little Toots Park on Saturday.

Those who plan to participate are asked to wear adequate footwear for walking along the riverbank, thick gloves and other clothing to match the weather. Expect mosquitoes, so long sleeve shirts and bug spray is suggested. Trash bags and limited pick-up sticks will be provided.

Visit steamboatsprings.net/rivercleanup for more information or to sign up.

Local writer offers narrative writing symposium

Edith Lynn Beer will offer “Narrative Writing With Edith” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10 on Zoom through Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs.

The symposium will cover the various techniques used in writing biographies, histories, journals, reports and other nonfiction works in an interesting, colorful way. Beer has used narrative writing in her essays and articles published both here and abroad in such papers as The Denver Post, The New York Times, Elle magazine, Annabelle (Switzerland) and Berlin Tagesblatt (Germany).

For more information, visit coloradomtn.edu/event/narrative-writing-with-edith or contact Aimee Kimmey at 970-870-4512 or akimmey@coloradomtn.edu .

Steamboat Resort hires new director of finance

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. has hired Pete Blei from Alterra Mountain Co. as director of finance beginning July 12.

“Being able to draw a qualified candidate from the Alterra family of resorts, with his previous experience, is a huge benefit,” said Roger Levanduski, vice president of finance for Ski Corp., in a news release. “Pete has worked for our parent company for more than three years and is familiar with Steamboat and Alterra systems, as well as the finance team, allowing him to really hit the ground running when he begins in his new role. We are looking forward to having him officially join Team Steamboat.”

Blei will oversee financial planning, operational analysis, governance and financial reporting for all Steamboat Resort entities including The Steamboat Grand and employee housing at The Ponds. Blei also will be responsible for helping the organization meet compliance obligations, driving revenue maximization and building profit for the company.

With a bachelor of business administration and master of accountancy from Gonzaga University, Blei has worked in financial auditing and accounting for over seven years, most recently as an accounting manager for Alterra Mountain Co. He previously worked at KPMG in Denver as an audit associate and is a graduate of the Hogan Entrepreneurial Leadership Program.

Blei is in the process of relocating from Denver with his wife and golden retriever. An live music enthusiast, he has not missed a Steamboat WinterWonderGrass show since its move to the Yampa Valley in 2017.

“I grew up outside Denver, skiing the I-70 corridor as a kid before realizing that Steamboat was the place to be,” Blei said in a news release. “I am excited to expand on the extensive work the Steamboat finance team does and continue to succeed in driving the resort forward, especially during such an exciting transformation with Full Steam Ahead. We are truly fulfilling a dream of ours to move here.”

Range management field day to be offered in South Routt

Soroco High School and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a field day focused on expanding rangeland management curriculum in local high schools as well as FFA Range Judging career development events in western Colorado. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the high school.

The workshop is free and will include a light breakfast and lunch. To register or for more information, contact Baili Foster at Baili.foster@usda.gov or Jay Whaley at jwhaley@southrouttk12.org . Preregistration is required by July 13.