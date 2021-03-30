News in brief: Prescribed burns, nonprofit increases funding, event permit apps now being accepted

Prescribed burns planned for north of Steamboat Springs

Routt National Forest fire crews are planning to conduct multiple prescribed burns over the next few weeks in North Routt County. Suitable weather and fuel moisture conditions will determine the exact dates for burning; however, the projects could begin as early as late March.

Burn unit locations are on the Routt National Forest in the Mad Creek/Rocky Peak area. Multiple benefits of the burns include reducing the threat of wildfire to nearby communities and structures, as well as improving wildlife habitat by regenerating shrubs and aspen.

“After the Middle Fork Fire last summer, there is still hazardous fuel build-up between the fire footprint and the wildland urban interface in the Strawberry Springs area,” said Michael Woodbridge, Hahns Peak/Bears Ears district ranger. “These planned burns will allow us to improve forage for big game and reduce fuel loading at a time of year when weather and fuel conditions are not hazardous as they were last summer and fall. Snow, wet drainages and lower temperatures allow us to manage these burns.

“The burn unit areas are heavily used by the public, so implementing the project at this time of year also helps reduce impact to recreationists,” Woodbridge added.

The Forest Service is coordinating with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Routt County on the project.”

Prescribed fire treatment is planned for 400 acres near Mad Creek/Rocky Peak and possibly 340 acres off Routt County Road 36 around the Bear Creek Trailhead.

Burn units are comprised of mountain shrubs, grasses and aspen. While smoke may be visible from some areas during burning operations, due to the overall light fuel type, it should subside each evening. Pending weather conditions, smoke may settle in surrounding low-lying areas at night.

Forest Service fire crews will monitor burned areas following operations until the fire is safely out.

For more project information, contact fuels specialist Lance Broyles at 970-870-2182 or Woodbridge at 970-870-2299.

United Way increases funding allocations to more than $500K

Routt County United Way is reporting an increase in the organization’s 2021 allocations to a total of $505,000, which will be distributed to qualifying Routt County nonprofits in the 2021 grant cycle.

According to Routt County United Way Executive Director Kate Nowak, the increase in allocation is the result of overwhelming support from local donors combined with additional funding from the Morgridge Family Foundation. This allocation year will be the largest in the local United Way’s 37-year history.

“I would like to thank the community for supporting children, adults, and seniors in our county,” Nowak said in a news release. “Due to the caring power of hundreds of Routt County citizens, we are able to give children a strong start, youth a safe and nurturing environment after school and in the summer and assist adults in sustaining financial stability.”

Nonprofits who applied to Routt County United Way’s annual grant cycle will be eligible for these funds. Allocations will be awarded in May.

Permit applications now being accepted for upcoming special events

The city of Steamboat Springs is accepting applications for individuals and organizations considering hosting a special event or activity in the Yampa Valley, specifically within the city limits.

“Steamboat Springs has a reputation for hosting high-quality event productions that enhance the economics of the community,” said the city’s Special Events Coordinator Rachel Lundy. “Our process facilitates fun event experiences while minimizing community impacts and city expenses, which we believe is a win/win for all.”

The city requires events to obtain a special activity permit depending upon classifications, venues and city services. Events are broken into three distinct classifications based on set criteria — special events, sports events and city/school/private activities. Fees vary by venue whether using a street, park, field or trail. If approved, event producers are required to attend pre-event meetings and after-action review of their events.

In addition, any special activity that reserves or has formal group use of a city facility, property, trail or right of way or utilizes city services that are not routinely provided must apply for a city permit. These could include but are not limited to festive, educational, recreational sporting, artistic or commercial activities including but not limited to sports tournaments, festivals, block parties, group exercise classes, organized trail runs, running and cycling races.

Lundy and Marketing and Event Specialist Tara Cusack serve as the primary contacts for special events across the city.

For help navigating the city’s special events permitting process, visit https://co-steamboatsprings.civicplus.com/894/Special-Events .

Peeps Show now on display at the library in Steamboat Springs

The community’s book-inspired Peeps dioramas are on display daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, April 2, on the second floor of Bud Werner Memorial Library at the entrance to Library Hall.

In the spirit of Washington Post’s classic contest, the library sponsored a book-inspired Peeps diorama competition. During March, book lovers of all ages imagined literary scenes using Peeps, then crafted individual dioramas inside shoe boxes.

Stop by to view the dioramas in person or see them virtually at http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events/peeps . After admiring the dioramas, take a minute to vote for the Peep-le’s Choice awards. Vote once — online or in person — in each category: kids 12 and under, teens and adults. Winners will be announced in the library’s weekly newsletter April 4.