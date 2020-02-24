News in brief: One Book Steamboat events continue; new puzzle program begins

One Book Steamboat events continue with ‘Decoding Watson’

Each year, Bud Werner Memorial Library presents One Book Steamboat, a community read for Steamboat Springs. This winter, join your friends and neighbors in reading “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity and Love” by Dani Shapiro. Continuing the community read of Shapiro’s complicated story of family and genealogy, the controversial scientist whose discovery of DNA’s structure revolutionized human understanding of how life works will be explored. The new documentary film “Decoding Watson” screens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Library Hall.

Read more about the book and all the special One Book library events at steamboatlibrary.org/events/one-book-steamboat.

New puzzle exchange program begins at library

The Hayden Public Library is starting a jigsaw puzzle exchange program. The idea came from a local citizen who has retired and enjoys working on puzzles to keep his mind engaged. He would like to donate puzzles so that others can come to the library and get a free puzzle to take home and enjoy. The puzzles will be at library and can be shared by anyone who wants one. Bring puzzles that have been gently used and have all the pieces. There will also be a puzzle set out on a table in the library to work on by patrons. For more information or questions, call 970-276-3777.

Sleep apnea treatment support, alternatives to CPAP seminar to be held March 2

Trouble sleeping? Wondering if something besides a CPAP machine might help? Join Dr. Brent Peters with UCHealth Pulmonology Clinic in Steamboat Springs for a free community seminar to learn why treating sleep apnea can deliver a good night’s sleep, while providing health benefits, too. The seminar will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 2 in conference rooms 2 and 3 at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. Registration is available at uchealth.org/steamboatsleepevent. Call Sherri Casson at 970-495-8674 with questions.

Crane Fest Films presents ‘Beyond Borders’

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free Crane Film Fest screening of “Beyond Borders,” offering a second chance to see the newest films from the Yampa Valley Crane Festival, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 in Library Hall. The Yampa Valley Crane Festival got an early view of this award-winning documentary by French filmmakers Maxence Lamoureux and Arnaud Devroute as “Free Like a Crane.” Now, the final cut, a newly-revised version of the film, makes its debut as “Beyond Borders.”

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.