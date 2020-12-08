News in brief: Nonprofit holds pet photo contest; climbing film festival to return

Humane Society sponsors holiday pet photo contest

From now through Dec. 17, the Routt County Humane Society is inviting people to get creative and upload their favorite holiday pet photo to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag, #routtcountyholidaypets, for a chance to win more than $450 in prizes. People are encouraged to share their photos with friends and family as well as vote for their favorites by liking, loving or sharing the images. The three photos with the greatest engagement will win. Visit routthumane.org/holiday-photo-contest for more information.

Library partners keep Reel Rock climbing film festival alive

Bud Werner Memorial Library continues the annual Reel Rock film festival tradition with a virtual screening of a brand-new collection of the year’s best climbing films. This traveling film fest has long been a favorite winter tradition in Library Hall, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the library has joined forces to promote the virtual global premiere of the newest Reel Rock film festival.

Four new films will be available to watch for 72 hours starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, with virtual host Alex Honnold moderating Q&A sessions with the stars of each film. Capturing the greatest stories and sends from the year in climbing, these films deliver a joyful dose of inspiration, heart and humor. Witness an unimaginable triumph of determination, an epic journey of self-discovery, a magical adventure across the world and a bond-building expedition that forever changes lives.

Learn about the films and purchase a $20 streaming ticket at http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events/reelrock.

Steamboat Sotheby’s accepting toy donations for Mickey’s Fund

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty is accepting donations for this year’s Mickey’s Fund toy drive — a program to serve the inpatient and outpatient families at Children’s Hospital Colorado who are struggling. Mickey’s Fund, a program established by longtime local Moose Barrows to honor the memory of his son, has evolved into an event that the hospital calls Snow Pile.

New, unwrapped toys and monetary donations are currently being collected at Steamboat Sotheby’s main office and will be delivered to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Dec. 14.

Steamboat Sotheby’s broker associates Cindy Macgray and daughter Charis Petty have volunteered for the event the past few years.

“It’s thrilling to know that our small part in this fantastic event brings such joy to the families in the midst of challenging times,” Charis said in a news release. “It’s beautiful to think about how these gifts light up the faces of the children and their families, even in a time where they may find it hard to smile.”

The program serves over 1,000 children each year, ranging in age from infant to adolescent.

Call 970-879-8100 for more information.

Registration open for Shakespeare reading group

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a seven-week interactive reading group focusing on William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure,” led by Shakespeare aficionado Carl Steidtmann. The library’s free workshop will be held virtually on Zoom from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on seven consecutive Wednesdays, Jan. 13 to Feb. 24, 2021.

Designed for first-time and experienced Shakespeare readers alike, the overall emphasis is on enjoyment of “Measure for Measure” as the group discusses the play, reads brief excerpts together, studies a theatrical presentation and learns about the playwright and his world. Participants are asked to commit to the reading and attend most of the sessions.

The library has 40 hard copies of the play to loan, in addition to unlimited copies of the ebook on Hoopla. Register online at http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events/shakespeare2021.