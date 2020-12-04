News in brief: Montessori to hold lottery; Steamboat student earns Girl Scouts honor

Montessori to hold early lottery for next year’s kindergarten class

Mountain Village Montessori Charter School is holding an early lottery for its 2021-22 kindergarten program on Dec. 14. To register go to mvmcs.org/apply/ and fill out the online application. To join a virtual information session, please emailinfo@mvmcs.org and request a link for the event at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 9.

Steamboat student earns Girl Scouts’ highest honor

Sidney Barbier, of Steamboat Springs, was one of only 16 Girl Scouts across the state to earn the Gold Award Girl Scout distinction, the highest honor in Girl Scouting.

The Steamboat Mountain School student tackled the issues of waste and recycling in her Gold Award project. She designed special signage for Colorado state parks, hosted events to educate others about waste diversion and created a Junior Ranger curriculum on the topic and includes reduce, reuse, recycle guidelines

“When I was at Steamboat Lake posting the signage, I had multiple staff members come up to me and say how thankful they were for my presentation at their staff orientation and how much they learned,” Barbier said about her project. “I was visibly able to see the impact education truly has on people of all backgrounds and ages. People gained new knowledge on the basics of waste diversion, the what, why, and how of recycling, as well as what individuals can do in the community to help reduce their own waste.”

Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges. Universities and colleges offer scholarships unique to Gold Award Girl Scouts, and girls are entitled to enlist at a higher pay grade if they join the military.

“Earning my Gold Award has not only given me the confidence that I can change the world, but the tools to continue to make a difference,” Barbier said.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better, they change it for good, and these Girl Scouts embody everything this achievement stands for,” said Leanna Clark, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Colorado, in a news release. “Each of these young women addressed an issue that’s important to her in order to earn her Gold Award, and we congratulate each of these Gold Award Girl Scouts on this momentous accomplishment.”