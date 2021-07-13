News in brief: Local man joins state safety board; Hayden Library’s 4th Reader of the Week
Steamboat man appointed to Passenger Tramway Safety Board
Colorado Gov. Polis has appointed David Hunter of Steamboat Springs to serve on the Passenger Tramway Safety Board, which sets safety standards for the maintenance and operation of passenger tramways. Hunter is vice president of mountain operations for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp., and he will represent area operators on the board. He replaces Samuel Williams of Mesa who resigned. Hunter’s term expires June 30, 2022.
El Pomar Foundation awards grants to 2 area nonprofits
The El Pomar Foundation announced $42,500 in grants that will go support the work of six nonprofits in the Northwest region of the state. The town of Hayden was awarded a $25,000 grant for community center renovations and NorthWest Colorado Center for Independence in Steamboat Springs received a $5,000 grant for general operating support
Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado and contributes approximately $22 million annually through grants and community stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities and civic and community initiatives.
Routt County students named to University of Wyoming honor rolls
Several students from Routt County were named to University of Wyoming dean’s list honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester. Those selected for the honor include: Jesse Koler of Oak Creek; Lawrence T. Belton and Hallie Myhre, both of Steamboat Springs; and Kendra Halder of Yampa. The honor rolls consist of students who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average.
Hayden Library names 4th Reader of the Week
Tessa James, 3 1/2, is Hayden Library’s fourth Reader of the Week for its Summer Reading program. She has lived in Hayden for two years, and her parents are Jaime and Andrew. Her best friends are Isla and Emory. Tessa has an Umbrella Cockatoo named Kirby and a cat named Spookie.
Tessa’s favorite color is red, and her favorite food is fruit snacks. She wants to be a “swimmer fish” when she grows up. Her favorite books are “Hello Kitty,” by various authors. She likes to ski and took lessons this winter. In her free time, she likes to ride her bike and play with her friends.
The family will visit the Front Range to see their family soon, and when asked if she had any advice for other kids about reading, she said, “They should read about other kids.”
