News in brief: Literary Sojourn author focuses on award winning debut by Oscar Hokeah for July

Bud Werner Library’s Literary Sojourn festival of authors invites the community to read and discuss author Oscar Hokeah’s PEN/Hemingway and Reading the West award-winning novel “Calling for a Blanket Dance” before he appears at Literary Sojourn this fall.

Hokeah’s book takes us into the life of Ever Geimausaddle, whose family—part Mexican, part Native American—is determined to hold onto their community despite obstacles everywhere they turn. Ever’s father is injured at the hands of corrupt police on the border when he goes to visit family in Mexico, while his mother struggles both to keep her job and care for her husband. And young Ever is lost and angry at all that he doesn’t understand, at this world that seems to undermine his sense of safety. Ever’s relatives all have ideas about who he is and who he should be. His Cherokee grandmother, knowing the importance of proximity, urges the family to move across Oklahoma to be near her, while his grandfather, watching their traditions slip away, tries to reunite Ever with his heritage through traditional gourd dances.

Through it all, every relative wants the same: to remind Ever of the rich and supportive communities that surround him, to hold him tight, and for Ever to learn to take the strength given to him to save not only himself but also the next generation.

Borrow a copy of the book from the library or pick one up at Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, and join the conversation in the cozy chairs by the second-floor magazines at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Visit http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events/discuss-oscarhokeah