News in brief: Library’s One Book Watch Party features Jason Reynolds conversation

Bud Werner Memorial Library continues the One Book Steamboat Watch Parties with a recorded talk between the award-winning co-authors of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You.”

Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi discussed the evolution of their reimagining of Kendi’s National Book Award-winning book “Stamped from the Beginning” during School Library Journal’s virtual Day of Dialog in May 2020. At the link, viewers will also find their interview with MacArthur Genius Grant-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. A link to watch the recording and read the interview is highlighted through Sept. 5 at steamboatlibrary.org/events.

This is a featured event to enhance the cross-generational community reading of Ibram X. Kendi’s antiracist works.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/one-book-steamboat for more information.