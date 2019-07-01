News in brief: Donations sought for fireworks show, EV charging grant, funds for trail maintenance

Donations sought for Steamboat Lake fireworks show

The fireworks show at Steamboat Lake is tentatively scheduled for July 6, but the park still needs $3,000 to support the annual event, which is funded entirely by donations. Tax-deductible donations can be made in person, through the mail or on the Friends of Colorado State Parks website at https://www.friendsofcoloradostateparks.com/fund-for-colorado. For any donations over $250, the park will include your name or logo as a donor to the event. Any amount received over the $3,000 will go toward special projects and events the park puts on as well as next year’s fireworks.

Fireworks will be set off from the small island and the best viewing will be from Sage Flats. Placer Cove, Rainbow Ridge and Meadow Point are also great spots to view the fireworks.

Yampa Valley Electric receives grant for EV charging stations

Yampa Valley Electric Association received a Charge Ahead Colorado grant from them Colorado Energy Office. YVEA was awarded $18,000 toward two electric-vehicle charging stations that were installed at the co-op’s Craig and Steamboat Springs campuses for employee and public use.

The EV-charging station in Craig is the first publicly accessible charging station in Moffat County.

Donors challenge community to raise $10K for trail maintenance

For the fourth year in a row, local donors Jeff and Alissa Merage are challenging the community to raise $10,000 for the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund. This is an all-or-nothing challenge that runs through midnight July 31.

“The Steamboat community is extremely fortunate to have such a valuable resource and so many people who are dedicated to preserving it,” Jeff Merage said in a news release. “My vision is that the TMEF with the help of the community will continue to maintain an extensive trail system that both locals and visitors can enjoy and explore. I am especially excited for the prospect of exploring those trails with my kids as they grow into skilled mountain bikers and runners.”

The fund is a permanent funding source for maintaining and improving non-motorized trails for hikers, bikers, equestriennes and other users in Routt and Moffat counties. Grants from the fund are made annually and have already funded several trail improvement projects, including the Uranium Mine trail near Fish Creek Falls and the Wyoming Trail near Summit Lake in Mount Zirkel Wilderness.

The Merage Family Fund is a donor-advised fund held at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. If the family’s $10,000 matching challenge is met, it will boost the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund balance to over $500,000. The full $10,000 must be raised by July 31. To contribute, go to yvcf.org/trails.

Writers invited to enter Steamboat Art Museum’s ‘Ekphrasis 2019’ contest

Steamboat Art Museum presents the second annual writing competition, “Ekphrasis 2019,” a visual writing event. Ekphrasis is the use of words to comment on a piece of visual art. One of the earliest and most commonly cited forms of ekphrasis occurs in The Iliad, where Homer provides a long and discursive account of the elaborate scenes embossed on the shield of Achilles.

Participants are invited to visit the current exhibit, “Looking West: An Exhibition Highlighting Works by American Women Artists, and then tell their own story relating to one of the pieces of art, prose and poetry. Admission is free, and writers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate.

A jury panel from Off the Beaten Path Bookstore and Steamboat Magazine will select the winners. Awards include cash prizes and gift certificates. The winner will receive a handmade journal by Susan deWardt.

The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, July 19. The entry fee is free for museum members and youth, and $15 for non-members.

Visit http://www.steamboatartmuseum.orgfor more information and to submit entries.

Local student named to Baylor University dean’s list

Makenzie A. Stine, of Steamboat Springs, was selected for the Baylor University’s dean’s honor list for the spring 2019 semester. She is enrolled in the Robbins School of Health and Human Services. To earn a place on the list, a student must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.7.

Steamboat Sotheby’s announces release of summer magazine

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty has released the summer 2019 issue of its magazine, “The Collection.” The summer issue includes articles on the Top 10 Things to Do in Steamboat in the Summer, Designing the Perfect Outdoor Space, The Quality of Healthcare in the Yampa Valley and Steamboat’s Top-Ranking Schools. People can have a complimentary copy mailed to them by calling 970-879-8100.