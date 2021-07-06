News in brief: Deadline to apply for property tax exemption coming up; library names Reader of the Week

Deadline to apply for Colorado senior property tax exemption is July 15

The Colorado senior property tax exemption is available to those Routt County property owners who qualify for the program, and the deadline to apply is July 15 and applications must be postmarked by that date.

The Routt County Assessor’s Office accepts and reviews the senior exemption applications, but the actual approval of the application is done by the state.

A property tax exemption is available to qualifying seniors and the surviving spouses of seniors who previously qualified.

The requirements are:

• 65 years of age prior to Jan. 1 of the year of application,

• Must have owned home for at least 10 consecutive years prior to Jan. 1 and

• Must have occupied the home as their primary residence for at least 10 consecutive years prior to Jan. 1

For those who qualify, 50% of the first $200,000 in actual value of the primary residence is exempted from property tax, up to a maximum reduction of $100,000. The state pays the tax on the exempted value.

An applicant or married couple can apply for the exemption on only one property. That property must be his/her or their primary residence. Married couples and individuals who apply for the exemption on multiple properties will be denied the exemption on each property.

For the purpose of the exemption, “primary residence” is the place at which a person’s habitation is fixed and to which that person, when absent, has the intention of returning. A person can have only one primary residence at a time.

If the senior is registered to vote, the address used for voter registration is considered the senior’s primary residence. If the senior is not registered to vote, the address listed on automobile registrations, income tax returns, or other legal documents may be considered as evidence of the senior’s place of primary residency.

The property must be classified by the county assessor as residential. If the senior owns a multiple dwelling unit property, the exemption will only be granted to the unit occupied by the senior as his or her primary residence.

Once a senior exemption is filed and approved by the Routt County Assessor’s Office, it remains in effect unless a disqualifying event occurs.

Typical recipients can save $400 and possibly more. The senior property tax exemption has remained in effect since it was reinstated for property tax year 2012 and is also known as the Homestead Exemption, approved by Colorado voters in 2000.

To apply for the exemption or get more information, visit the Routt County Treasurer’s tax exemption Webpage at https://www.co.routt.co.us/659/Tax-Exemption-Information or contact the Routt County Assessor’s Office at 970-870-5544.

BLM seeks public comment on increasing pool frequency, depths on Yampa River

The Bureau of Land Management’s Little Snake Field Office is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment that proposes to enhance an area on the Yampa River known as Pleasant Valley, approximately 2 miles downstream of Stagecoach Reservoir in Routt County, by increasing the number of pools and pool depths to improve fish habitat.

The environmental assessment analyzes the proposed construction of aquatic habitat design features. Proposed work will focus on improving width to depth ratios in areas where the river channel is overwide, increasing the number and depths of pools, and placement of boulders and large timbers to provide hydraulic cover for fish.

“Increasing aquatic complexity and diversity on this section of the river will enhance important habitat and improve the area’s cold-water sportfishing,” said Bruce Sillitoe, Little Snake field manager, in a news release.

A 14-day public comment period began July 1, and comments must be received by the close of the comment period July 15. Comments may be submitted in writing via ePlanning at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2013494/615 , by email to escherff@blm.gov or mailed to the Little Snake Field Office at Attn: Eric Scherff, 455 Emerson St., Craig, CO 81625.

Additional project information is available online at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2013494/615.

Library streams Diego Rivera documentary to coincide with Frida Kahlo garden exhibit

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents the 58-minute documentary, “Diego Rivera: I Paint What I See,” to celebrate and illuminate Opera Steamboat’s Frida Kahlo’s Garden exhibit at the Yampa River Botanic Park in Steamboat Springs. Stream now through July 15 for free with a library card at http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events/diego .

The first biographical film on famed Mexican artist, Diego Rivera, this documentary traces his life from childhood through his Cubist period, his leading role in the Mexican mural renaissance, his fame as a muralist in the U.S. and his later years. The film explores Rivera’s life and work, including his stormy relationship with Kahlo and the destruction of his famous mural at Rockefeller Center.

Shot on location in Mexico and the U.S., the film includes a remarkable collection of archival film and photographs, much of which has not been seen before. The text is drawn from the writings of Rivera and Kahlo and from other historical texts. Using Rivera’s own words, this richly detailed film brings to life the difficulty he faced in his transition from studio artist to public and political artist, and the conflicts that arose from that point onward.

Learn more about Opera Steamboat’s community Frida Kahlo’s Garden exhibits at http://www.operasteamboat.org/frida-kahlos-garden .

UCHealth, MLB partner to benefit the Colorado community

UCHealth and Major League Baseball are partnering for this year’s MLB All-Star Week to engage the local community and raise money for Feeding Colorado. As Coors Field hosts All-Star Week for the first time in over 20 years, UCHealth is helping provide food for Coloradans in need.

Feeding Colorado, an association of the five Feeding America food banks in the state, provides meals to Coloradans in need through direct service programs and a network of Hunger Relief Partners. The organization provided 116 million meals last year while enhancing food resources and coordinating advocacy efforts across the state. Locally in Steamboat Springs, Food Bank of the Rockies, one of Feeding Colorado’s five community food banks across the state, is the primary goods provider and key partner of LiftUp Routt County.

Donations from UCHealth to Feeding Colorado will be tallied as part of the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 11, through home runs during the game. All celebrity participants will have an opportunity to lend a hand in fighting hunger in Colorado.

UCHealth encourages the community to visit uchealth.org/allstar to make a donation to Feeding Colorado.

Hayden Library names 3rd Reader of the Week

Elijah Baker



Elijah Baker, 8, has been selected as Hayden Library’s third Reader of the Week as part of its summer reading program. Elijah’s parents are Lisa Marie and Paul, and he has three brothers, Reid, Pierce and Jude. His best friends are the Pedersons, and he likes going sledding and snowboarding with them.

Elijah has lived in Hayden for almost four years. He has one pet, a cat named Ester. Elijah’s favorite color is orange, because his favorite animal, the tiger, is orange. His favorite movies are “The Transformers,” and he has an collection of the characters. He wants to be a construction worker when he grows up. His favorite books to read are the “Braveland” series by Erin Hunter, and his favorite subject in school is handwriting.

Elijah likes to play and watch football and is his favorite team is the Bengals. In his free time, he likes to road bike on concrete trails. The family goes on outings often and loved their last outing to Cedar Mountain.

When asked if he had any advice for other kids about reading he said, “Do not read as fast as you can, because you will probably forget some of it.”