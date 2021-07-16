News in brief: Crane festival registration opens; Hayden Library names Reader of the Week

Yampa Valley Crane Festival registration is now open

Registration for the 10th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, scheduled for Sept. 2 to 5, is underway. The festival celebrates the greater Sandhill cranes of Northwest Colorado and consists of more than 40 individual events highlighting the cranes, nature and the other wildlife of the Yampa Valley.

Some events for the four-day festival are free and do not require registration and others require advance registration and there is a cost. To register and view the full festival schedule, visit http://www.coloradocranes.org .

Steamboat Art Museum to host “Ekphrasis 2021” awards reception, readings

The Steamboat Art Museum celebrates fine art, the written word and writers at its awards reception and readings for “Ekphrasis 2021: A Visual Writing Event,” which will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

Ekphrastic writing is the use of words to comment on a piece of visual art, and writers were challenged to submit a piece of prose or poetry that was no more than 750 words inspired by SAM’s current exhibition, “Four Directions – Common Paths: Oberg, Smith, Whitcomb, Young.”

The winners out of 33 entries will be announced after the selected writings are read by “celebrities,” including Alice Klauzer, Ulrich Salzgeber, Sarah Leonard, Sarah Jones, Lisa Popovich, Karen Schneider, Geoff Petis and David Pepin. All submissions are published in the Ekphrasis 2021 Anthology available at the museum.

The reception is free to SAM members and submitting writers and $15 for non-members.

“The Ekphrasis event celebrates our very talented writers community and the exceptional visual artists in our exhibition,” said SAM Executive Director Betse Grassby in a news release. “The creative stories always provide fascinating new perspectives regarding the selected paintings — a delightful exercise for all of our imaginations.”

Henry Williams (Courtesy photo)



Hayden Library names 5th Reader of the Week

Henry Williams, 2, has been chosen as Hayden Library’s fifth Reader of the Week for its summer reading program. Henry’s parents are Stephanie and Jordan, and his best friend is Miss Selena. He has one dog, Cooper, and chickens.

Henry wants to be a wrestler when he grows up and wrestling with his dad is his favorite thing to do. His favorite colors are green and orange. Salad dressing is his favorite food, and he loves any books related to dragons and all the books in the “Magic Tree House” series. His favorite TV show is the animated series, “Miniforce.”

Henry and his family have already traveled to see friends this summer. His advice to other kids about readings is, “Let your mom read to you.”

Library presents 3rd gray wolf education program

Bud Werner Memorial Library continues a gray wolf education series hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. These virtual education talks are dedicated to the state’s gray wolf reintroduction program, and “Wolf-Livestock Damage Minimization and Compensation” is the third program this summer.

Learn about how states like Montana work with agricultural producers to prevent and reduce wolf depredation on livestock and how producers are compensated for losses. The speakers include CPW Game Damage Coordinator Luke Hoffman, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Wolf Management Specialist Nathan Lance and Montana Livestock Loss Board Executive Director George Edwards.

Stream the free talk now through July 26 at steamboatlibrary.org/events/wolfed3 .