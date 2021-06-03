News in brief: Buffalo Pass, Emerald trails still closed
Due to a mandatory spring closure put in place by the U.S. Forest Service, two popular trails on Buffalo Pass remain closed until June 15.
The Forest Service closure is in effect from May 15 to June 15 to protect elk habitat. Flash of Gold, Great White Buffalo and BTR are not accessible, but the rest of the trails on Buffalo Pass are still open for riding and hiking.
Gates were installed at either end of the three trails in November to make this closure more obvious to those looking to use the area.
Additionally, an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management on the backside of Emerald Mountain is still closed for elk habitat through June 30.
Ridge and Rotary trails are open, but Beall remains closed.
