News in brief: 20 under 40 nominations, mosquito spraying, story hour cancelled

20 under 40 nomination process is now open

The Steamboat Pilot & Today will again recognize Steamboat Springs’ top 20 under 40 with nominations for this honor now being accepted.

The newspaper will feature 20 rising leaders younger than 40 who live and work in the Steamboat Springs area. Nominees should have achieved professional success and have a track record of contributing to the community and making a real difference in the lives of the people around them. Job experience, professional awards, civic engagement and the ability to meet challenges and overcome obstacles will all be considered when selecting our top young professionals.

To be eligible for consideration, a nominee must be 39 or younger and work and live in Steamboat Springs or Routt County. A panel of independent judges will review all nominations and select Steamboat Pilot & Today’s 20 under 40 winners.

To nominate your rising star, email ebuchanan@steamboatpilot.com. You can nominate a client, a co-worker, a friend, a boss or even yourself.

Mosquito spraying to take place in Hayden June 26 and 27

The town of Hayden will aerial spray for mosquitoes during the evening hours on Wednesday, June 26, or Thursday, June 27. All sprayings are contingent upon wind and weather conditions. Call Town Hall at 970-276-3741 for further information.

Story hour at Hayden Library cancelled for Thursday

Hayden Public Library will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27 for staff training. Story hour will be canceled this week.

Tour de Steamboat registration prices increase July 1

The Tour de Steamboat on July 20 is a non-competitive cycling event offering road routes of 26, 46, 66 and 116 miles plus a new 100-mile gravel route. There are currently less than 200 spots left.

The Tour de Steamboat welcomes cyclists of all ages and abilities. After the ride, participants enjoy a barbecue and beer garden with local microbrews at Little Toots Park. All proceeds from the Tour de Steamboat benefit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, REPS (Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide), Routt County Riders and Partners of Routt County. Interested riders can learn more and register online at http://www.tourdesteamboat.com.

Local student named to president’s list at Gonzaga

Kelly Borgerding, of Steamboat Springs, has earned a place on the Gonzaga University president’s list for spring 2019 semester. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a private Catholic University in Spokane, Washington.

Free Ride-n-Drive Saturday showcases plug-in vehicles

A mid-priced, plug-in SUV hybrid will be among the many vehicles on display during Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s annual Electric Vehicle Ride-n-Drive from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, next to the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market.

Vehicles featured at this free educational event will include a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, Tesla 3, Tesla X, Tesla S, Honda Clarity, Chevy Bolt, BMWi3, extended range Leaf Plus, 2019 Leaf, GEM vehicle, Coda EV and all-terrain all-electric mountain bikes by QuietKat in Eagle.

Owners will be available to answer questions and offer short rides and some drives starting at Seventh and Yampa streets in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Colorado has one of the more advantageous tax incentive programs in the country for plug-in vehicles as buyers may receive up to $12,000 in combined federal and state tax incentives. In 2018, Routt County had 24 electric and 132 hybrid electric/gas vehicles registered. Statewide, 8,500 all-electric vehicles and 65,250 hybrids are registered.

Learn more at http://www.yvsc.org/evridendrive.