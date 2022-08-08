Newborn Network to host Play and Learn in Oak Creek

The Newborn Network will offer Play and Learn, a twice weekly, no-cost, adult-child activity session, at the South Routt Community Center in Oak Creek starting Aug. 23.

Play and Learn allows parents and caregivers to engage with their children in fun learning activities such as reading, singing, art, pretend play and movement activities.

Any family with children from birth to 36 months old is eligible to join. All planned activities are based on the developmental stages of the participating children. Sessions are led by a trained facilitator and also offer networking opportunities with other families with young children.

The free sessions are not limited to parents and their children, and grandparents, aunts and uncles, foster families, and family, friend and neighbor caregivers are invited.

For more information about Play and Learn or to enroll email, newborn@familydevelopmentcenter.org or call 970-879-0977. Follow the Newborn Network on Facebook at Facebook.com/NewbornNetwork for updates.