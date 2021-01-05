New year, new baby: Steamboat hospital records 1st birth of 2021
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2021 at 2:50 a.m. Monday.
Natalia Mia Herrera, a healthy baby girl, was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 1/2 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Herrera was delivered by Dr. David Schaller of UCHealth Women’s Care Clinic – Steamboat Springs.
In 2020, 332 babies were delivered at the medical center.
