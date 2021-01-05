 New year, new baby: Steamboat hospital records 1st birth of 2021 | SteamboatToday.com
New year, new baby: Steamboat hospital records 1st birth of 2021

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Natalia Mia Herrera, the first baby born at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in 2021, was born Jan. 4. (UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center/courtesy)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2021 at 2:50 a.m. Monday.

Natalia Mia Herrera, a healthy baby girl, was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 1/2 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Herrera was delivered by Dr. David Schaller of UCHealth Women’s Care Clinic – Steamboat Springs.

In 2020, 332 babies were delivered at the medical center.

