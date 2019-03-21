New Yampa Valley Recycles tool takes the guesswork out of recycling

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Sustainability Council recently launched the Yampa Valley Recycles app, a free resource to help residents, visitors, students and employees understand what can and cannot be recycled and where to take something if it is recyclable.

The tool provides easy access — from a phone, tablet or computer — to a searchable database of hundreds of recyclable items from pizza boxes to packing peanuts. Users can download the application for free from their phone's app store or by visiting to yampavalleyrecycles.org to use the web-based version.

In addition to the search feature, the Yampa Valley Recycles application also offers a waste-sorting game based on local curbside recycling guidelines and options for hard-to-recycle items. Children and adults are invited to play the game to test their recycling knowledge and learn what goes in each bin. Both the game and the searchable database are available in Spanish.