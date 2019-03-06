New Women’s Adventure film fest tour arrives in Steamboat on Saturday
March 6, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents an International Women’s Day celebration with the new Women’s Adventure Film Tour at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in Library Hall. This traveling festival is making its first appearances in the U.S. and will be in Steamboat Springs for one night only.
If you go
What: Women’s Adventure Film Tour
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9
Where: Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library
Cost: $12
The lineup features a set of inspiring short films, including the local premiere of Katie Walsh’s film “Surfing to Cope” about American pro surfer Brianna Cope. Audiences also will experience climbing, skiing, mountaineering, snowboarding and travel films from around the world.
Admission is $12 cash or check at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at SteamboatLibrary.org/events/womens-adventure-film-tour.
