New store owner hopes customers will Give T’s a Chance in Steamboat

Jimmy Haber recently opened Give T's a Chance at 601 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Jimmy Haber and his family have been in the T-shirt business since 1965, and now he is hoping that Steamboat Springs will Give T’s a Chance.

The newest downtown T-shirt store opened its doors at 601 Lincoln Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 28, and will serve customers from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. For Haber, who owned an operated Big County T-shirts in Steamboat from 1987 to 89, it’s a second chance to live in Steamboat.

“I loved living here,” Haber said of living and owning a store in town in the late 1980s. “I don’t want to interfere with what the other shops are doing in the next block. I came here over the last year and a half to see what those shops do, and I want to make sure that I’m doing something a little different. I feel it’s a good fit with everything else that’s here.”

Haber said the shirts in his store feature unique graphics that can only be found at Give T’s a Chance. He said the store’s decor will incorporate antiques including a vintage 1912 register, and he plans to make the most out of the windows that give a glimpse of the passing traffic on Lincoln Avenue. The shelves and tables inside the store will be stacked with a wide selection of T-shirts and the walls covered with sweatshirts.

“We do our own art. You are not going to be able to go down the street and find our stuff in another store,” Haber said. “We are bringing in a lot of the vintage transfers, it is not our main business, but we have transfers that go back all the way 50 years.”

The store will also offer a number of souvenirs and collectible gift items like mugs, key chains and stickers. Haber said the store also plans on offering a small selection of vinyl albums, CDs and a selection of music merchandise to go with them.

While many of the T-shirts and sweatshirts will feature Steamboat, they will actually be printed in Boulder, Florida and California. Haber said his embroidery work is done in Boulder.

Haber said he loved living in Steamboat before when he owned and operated a T-shirt shop in the Harbor Hotel, which was located at the corner of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue, just a block from his new location. The Harbor Hotel was demolished in 2017 to make way for Howelsen Place.

After leaving Steamboat, Haber moved to Estes Park where he wanted to raise his children a little closer to his family. For the past 35 years, he ran the Estes Park Sweatshirt Center.

He said things have been a bit hectic the past few weeks as he has been working to get the new Steamboat store up and running. Haber said he excited to have a prime location, with large windows facing Lincoln Avenue. The retail space was the longtime home of the store All That before it sold in November 2018 and moved down the street to 811 Lincoln Ave. in February 2019. Since then the retail space has been the home for a couple of pop-up stores.

