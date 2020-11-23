New store brings fun, games to downtown Steamboat

Rochell Clark will open Steamboat Fun and Games on Friday in downtown Steamboat Springs. (Photo by John F. Russell)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Business owner Rochell Clark is hoping her new downtown Steamboat Springs store can bring a little fun into people’s lives at a time when they need it most.

“It’s going to be toys, games, puzzles, board games, card games, you know, little small things, stocking stuffers,” Clark said of Steamboat Fun and Games, located at 703 Lincoln Ave. “I really hope to expand on our puzzles because puzzles are a big deal right now. We have specific subsets of puzzles that certain artists have made, and I was able team up with a few of those companies to get puzzles like that in this store.”

The unique creations from makers Fred and Heart Puzzles will complement a variety of popular games, like Monopoly, Life, Sequence and Pictionary, on the shelves of the new store. Customers also will find some of the latest trends in games like Heads Up!, Codenames and Picwits as well as Mahjong and Mancala to name just a few.

Steamboat Fun and Games also offers a large selection of educational games and toys, and by the end of December, the store will be renting the latest video game consoles and games from makers like Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo.

“It’s perfect for tourists who come to town and want a few days to just relax, or locals who may not know if that’s the right console for them and want to try it out,” Clark said.

“I really like games, and I really love the joy that it brings,” she explained. “It’s kind of something I think everybody looks forward to all the time.”

The store also offers a wide selection of model kits ranging from airplanes to boats, a selection of retro candy and toys for kids of all ages.

Steamboat Fun and Games will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, and orders can be placed online at steamboatfunandgames.com. Delivery will be offered in the Steamboat Springs and Hayden areas for purchases of $100 or more, and there will be free gift wrapping.

Clark wanted to make sure her doors would be open before the start of the holiday shopping season, which officially kicks off Friday.

“This weekend is going to be really big for us,” Clark said. “I feel like this is the perfect place to pick up gifts, or those unique stocking stuffers. It’s the perfect place to find a gift that brings a little joy.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.