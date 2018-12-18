New Steamboat police, Sheriff’s Office headquarters reaches 60 percent completion

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After five years, the shared law enforcement office on the west side of Steamboat Springs is starting to become a reality.

"We walked the building several times to make sure the electrical boxes and the data boxes were in the right place," Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen said Tuesday. "We've started to talk about what the furniture looks like."

Steamboat police and Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies will share the workspace. The police will move to the new building from their downtown location with the complex providing updated facilities for both agencies.

The $19.2 million building project is currently 60 percent complete and has been sealed up so that work can be done through the winter. The project is on budget and was made possible in part by a $1 million grant from the state of Colorado.

The remainder of the project cost is being funded 60 percent by the city of Steamboat and 40 percent by Routt County.

Officials at the Sheriff's Office and the Steamboat Police Department have been doing regular walk-throughs at the construction project.

"It's been going really well," Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar said. "They seem to be on schedule or ahead of schedule."

Scherar said the building contractor, Calcon, has made sure Sheriff's Office staff can continue doing their work directly next to the construction site while work is being done.

Christensen said officers at his department have been preparing for the move.

"We're spending a lot of time decluttering," Christensen said. "It's really about minimizing what we have to move from the old building to the new one."

It is expected deputies and police officers will move into the new building in late May 2019, and then employees with Routt County County Communications will move into the new building during the month of July.

Scherar said the old Sheriff's Office will then be remodeled to accommodate evidence and laboratory areas.

Building a law enforcement facility has presented unique challenges for Calcon and subcontractors.

"The construction team has been making vigorous progress while ensuring a safe working environment," Calcon executive Jim Kohler said in a news release. "This project is quite different than simply building a standard office building but intertwines heightened security elements that incorporate ballistic materials, privacy aspects and safety essential for the public and peace officers."

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.