New Steamboat bakery has tasty options for any taste

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When customers walk through the doors of the Inclusions Bakery and Dessert Bar, they will be tempted by a large selection of sweet and savory items.

They will find tasty cupcakes, macaroons, carrot cake, bonbons, hot chocolate bombs and specialty desserts to please their sweet side and tomato basil crackers, tarts and quiche to satisfy their savory side.

But gluten is the one thing that is not on the menu.

“We are a dedicated gluten-free bakery,” said Grace Riley, who owns the new business with her husband, Kirk. “I want everybody at the table to have the same meal. I want people to stop settling, and I want people to stop saying, ‘Oh, that’s great for gluten free.’ I want people to say this is great food.”

While Inclusions is a new business, Riley has been selling baked goods at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market through Becca’s Gourmet Goodies for the past seven years.

The new bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The new bakery is located in Wildhorse Marketplace in the space that was once home to Blue Sage Pizza, which moved operations across the street to take over the location that was formerly The Rusted Porch restaurant. Rusted Porch closed last spring.

The bakery is hoping to have pop-up days on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 with regular hours starting Jan. 1.

“We have a pretty good following up here,” Riley said. “That was a big reason we decided to transition to this area and open a bakery.”

The Rileys also own and operate Decadent Delights by Inclusions, a wedding cake and events business as well as Becca’s Gourmet Goodies, which offers retail sales online. The couple had hoped to open the new bakery at the start of the summer before COVID-19 arrived.

“We are going to start slow,” Riley said. “We are going to build and find out what Steamboat wants.”

She said she will lean on a lifetime of experience that started in the kitchen with her grandmother.

“My grandmother was an artisanal master baker,” Riley said. “I worked in the bakery with my grandmother both in the back and in the front. She was the baker at the small town bakery in the town that I grew up (Laramie, Wyoming).”

Before that, her grandmother ran the University of Wyoming bakery.

“Growing up, everything in our home was homemade,” Riley said. “I literally did not have a frozen pizza until I went to college. We always had those home-baked fresh options. It was a passion from the time that I was very young.”

Riley will bring that to Inclusions, using quality local ingredients when she bakes.

“Regional specialties are something that appeals to me,” Riley said. “I love living in Colorado because we get so much beautiful product like Palisade peaches.”

Several years ago, Riley was diagnosed with Celiac Disease, and she has made it her mission to enjoy her grandmother’s delicious recipes in a gluten-free form, which led to the creation of Becca’s Gourmet Goodies. Becca is short for Riley’s middle name Rebecca.

Riley said the term gluten-free can scare some people, but she said it shouldn’t. She said most of her customers don’t realize her goods are gluten-free.

Riley went to the University of Tulane in New Orleans and worked as a sports information director for the University of New Orleans, Tennessee Tech University and Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

A few years ago, she stepped away from that career path to pursue her passion for baking, and started selling biscotti at a friend’s farmers market stand. The items were popular, and Becca’s Gourmet Goodies expanded to more than 122 Farmer’s Markets including ones in Steamboat Springs, Vail, Aspen, Boulder and Larimer County.

“We think it’s important to be connected, and I think the Steamboat Farmers Market is a great gathering place for both locals and the tourists that come in all summer long,” Riley said.

She plans to continue selling her baked goods at the local farmers market, but she’s excited to have a home base.

“We want to be a bakery where you could come in and grab a cupcake, a birthday cake or a celebration cake, or if you just want to come in and get something that’s a made-from-scratch quality product, you just walk in the door and get it,” Riley said.

