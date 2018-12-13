New Steamboat apparel company hosts ’80s ski-themed event for Protect our Winters, Routt County Search and Rescue

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Mountain towns are generously flavored with the spice of life.

Perhaps it's the landscape, which inspires adrenaline-inducing sports, or maybe it's the fine eateries and brews. But whatever the draw, there's an influx of avid powder hounds and outdoor enthusiasts who call Steamboat Springs home, and now, there's a company that pays tribute to the mountain lifestyle.

NineSevenZero, whose name comes from the digits of the Rocky Mountain area code, was founded in January by partners Andrew Bisbee and Ben Saari, who have lived in Steamboat for over 20 years.

"Our goal is to inspire you to represent, protect and enjoy the 970 region we all call home," Bisbee said. “People love where they live and get excited by where they live — we want them to show us that lifestyle, represent it and to support the companies that keep that area great.”

"We wanted to create a core way for people of the 970 region — which horseshoes from Estes Park and the Rocky Mountain Region into Durango — to fly their flag," Saari added.

NineSevenZero offers a line of products that are representative of Steamboat and Colorado's other favorite “playgrounds.”

The company started with black "970" flat-billed hats imprinted with the outline of Long's Peak as well as flagship T-shirts. Since then, they've added a variety of hats, beanies, hoodies, stickers and other T-shirts, and they plan to start moving into flannels and base layers next year.

Bisbee said one of NineSevenZero’s core values is giving back to organizations that help protect the region that inspires the outdoor-oriented lifestyle.

"The goal is to make an impact, to make a difference," Bisbee said.

Over the last year, Bisbee said the company has raised about $3,000 for nonprofits like Friends of the Yampa, Routt County Riders, Protect our Winters, International Mountain Biking Association, Leave No Trace and Sierra Club.

This weekend NineSevenZero is partnering with The Barley Tap and Tavern to host the Winter Kickoff 80s Ski Costume Party at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Barley, 635 Lincoln Ave.

The event, which will raise money for Routt County Search and Rescue and Protect our Winters, pays homage to goofball ski movies of the 1980s, like “Ski Patrol,” “Better Off Dead” and “Hot Dog, The Movie,” and those who attend are encouraged to dress the part.

"In my mind, I'm envisioning costumes of onesies with as bright of colors as possible — bonus points for tassels," said Barley owner Justin Keys.

Keys said the Barley also will be donating 25 percent of proceeds from the event to Protect our Winters and Routt County Search and Rescue in addition to NineSevenZero’s donations.

"Growing up in Colorado, preserving and protecting the outdoors has been a priority, which is what they are all about while representing a lifestyle we all love living here," Keys said. "It's up to us to continue preserving and protecting that."

The NineSevenZero brand is expanding across the state, and the business continues to focus on producing limited edition items, which Saari said ensures one-of-a-kind quality

"From a production standpoint, we want to continue to be selective in what we produce and the number of what we produce," Saari said. "We want the products we release to be extremely new and fresh, keeping production numbers low.

"If I buy something like a hat, it prevents bumping into someone else who has the same hat, which can happen frequently in a small town," Saari added.

The company is not limiting itself solely to creating apparel. Saari said they've also envisioned teaming up with artists to sell artwork with 25 percent of those sales going to local nonprofits.

NineSevenZero products can be found online or at locations in Steamboat, including Urbane and Billo. Outside of Steamboat, the brand is sold at Summit Canyon Mountaineering in Glenwood Springs and Hamilton’s Sports in Aspen.

