New state law aims to replace faded license plates

Colorado is implementing a new law that requires drivers to replace their old license plates with new ones that can be more easily read by police.

“The License Plate Expiration on Change of Ownership Act of 2021 (SB21-069) ­was designed to aid police efforts during Amber Alerts or if law enforcement needs to read a vehicle’s license plate number in low-light situations to improve public safety,” a Garfield County news release states.

The county Clerk and Recorder’s Office issues and renews license plates at the local level. The new law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

“Improved reflectivity is extremely important for vehicles that have broken down on the side of the road so that other drivers see them in time to switch lanes,” the release also states.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, “On average, license plates lose 50 percent of their reflectivity within five to 10 years of use and the average age of motor vehicles in Colorado is six years.”

The law (Leg.Colorado.gov/bills/sb21-069) applies only to plates for Class C personal property vehicles, including passenger cars, motor homes and motorcycles. The bill does not affect personalized license plates, and renewals are required for change of ownership.

Most Colorado drivers will see an additional expense of $4.73 to register vehicles; however those wishing to retain their current plate must pay a one-time fee between $68.06 and $118.06, depending on the license plate, the release also states.

More information is available on the Colorado Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle webpage at DMV.Colorado.gov .