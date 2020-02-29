New spa hopes to add a little polish to downtown Steamboat Springs

Hai Trieu and his wife, Tiffany, stand inside the new Y Nails & Spa. Trieu holds his 2-year-old daughter, Mia, and the couple's other daughter, Bella, was at school.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Hai Trieu fell in love with Steamboat Springs shortly after moving to the mountain town from Vietnam five years ago. Now, after opening Y Nails & Spa on Lincoln Avenue two weeks ago, is looking forward to serving the community.

“I want to say thank you to the community, the town and the local people for letting me have the opportunity to open my business,” Trieu said. “I’m grateful.”

Downtown Steamboat’s newest spa offers professional nail care for men and women including manicures, pedicures and nail enhancements. Y Nails & Spa offers waxing, eyelash extensions and facials. The spa also offers microblading, a semi-permanent face tattoo, which can be used to enhance brows. Services also include eyeliner, shading and touch up services.

Trieu’s niece who works in the salon said the idea was to create a top-notch experience where the customers and their comfort are the top priority. To accomplish this, the 1,655-square-foot space at 601 Lincoln Ave. has been completely renovated and features a state-of-the-art ventilation system, five nail stations and 10 chairs for pedicures.

The ventilation system means customers will not have to breathe in the unpleasant odors that often come along with nail polish removers, nail polish and acrylics. That system is connected to all of the nail stations as well as the pedicure chairs.

“We also focus more on how the customers feel,” said Ly Dinh, Trieu’s niece. “We want them to enjoy the experience while they are here and feel beautiful, and we’ll taken care of when they leave.”

“We offer both nails and facials here, and we are actually good at both things,” Dinh said. “So when our customers come into our place, they can leave beautiful.”

Y Nails & Spa is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The spa is open from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Appointments are recommended, but Trieu said walk-ins are welcomed. The business offers gift certificates and prides itself on services and products it offers.

“We only use high-end products,” Trieu said. “We want to offer only quality products that make our customers happy.”

Trieu opened Y Nails & Spa with his wife, Tiffany. She owned and operated a similar business in Vietnam before coming to Steamboat. The Trieu family also includes 5-year-old Bella who is a kindergartner and 2-year-old Mia.

“We love Steamboat Springs,” said Trieu. “This is where I wanted to bring my family. Tthis is where I wanted to raise my girls.”

