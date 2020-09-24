New series helps creatives learn the business of art

Steamboat Creates announced of a new program called "The Business of Art," which consists of five virtual classes to help creatives.

Getty Images/stock

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Creates continues to be inventive with their online offerings this fall with the announcement of a new program called “The Business of Art,” which consists of five virtual classes to help creatives learn more about how to market themselves, how to spark creativity, how to best use social media and more.

“Oftentimes, creators are really brilliant in their trade, but their success also requires them to be good at marketing, bookkeeping and all of the things that go into running a business,” said Sylvie Piquet, program director for Steamboat Creates.

The series came about after results from a community-wide survey showed that local creatives wanted more opportunities for education to help them be more successful, specifically in marketing.

The five courses will be taught by three instructors— Lizzie Larock, LA Bourgeois and Josie Litchfield.

Larock will teach a class called “How to Get Out of a Creative Rut,” where she will lecture on how to build the strength of creativity.

“My class is for anyone who wants to infuse more creativity into their life, whether or not they are professional artists,” she said. “We get better at what we spend our time and energy on, and for many of us, we end up getting better at paying bills, responding to emails, writing text messages, scrolling Facebook and running errands. We forget how a little creativity goes a long way in making us feel more engaged and alive.”

And, she points out, studies have shown that creativity has plenty of health benefits such as lowering blood pressure and cortisol.

“Since 2020 has probably increased stress levels for many of us and has shown us quite a bit of uncertainty, it seems like we could all benefit from a little more creativity these days,” Larock said.

LA Bourgeois will teach two classes titled “What Are You Worth: Money as a Tool for Achieving Your Goals” and “Creating Fertile Soil for the Seeds of Inspiration”.

The final two classes will be taught by Josie Litchfield — “Digital Marketing 101: Hashtags, DM’s and Trolls, Oh MY!” and “Digital Marketing 2.0: Become Your Own Marketing Ninja.”

Litchfield noted that small business owners face a unique challenge when it comes to marketing.

“They don’t have the resources to hire a professional marketing company, but they’re also so busy running their business that they don’t have the time to figure it out themselves,” she said.

Her classes will provide step-by-step plans to teach and encourage small business owners to promote themselves and their business.

While the classes will take place via Zoom, the instructors are looking forward to interaction and dialogue. Participants who can’t attend during the live meeting can watch a video of the class should they still want to participate. Class size will range from 25 to 40 participants depending on the class and instructor.

“We are hoping to build on this series,” Piquet said. “Hopefully, it will turn into an annual event that benefits anyone from creative individuals to small businesses to those looking to add a little more creativity into their life.”

Class schedule “How to Get Out of a Creative Rut”

Lizzie Larock

Noon, Thursday, Oct. 8 “What Are you Worth: Money as a Tool to Achieving Your Goals”

LA Bourgeois

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 “Digital Marketing 101: Hashtags, DM’s and Trolls, Oh My!”

Josie Litchfield

Noon Tuesday, Oct. 13 “Creating Fertile Soil for the Seeds of Inspiration”

LA Bourgeois

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 “Digital Marketing 2.0: Become Your Own Marketing Ninja”

Josie Litchfield

Noon Thursday, Oct. 20 Visit steamboatcreates.org for a list of class descriptions. All classes are $30 each.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.