New series captures faces of water management in Colorado

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In Northwest Colorado, a surprisingly diverse group of water users comes together every other month for a marathon meeting to discuss the future of water in their basins.

The Yampa White Green Basin Roundtable is one of nine river-basin roundtables across Colorado, and it is the inspiration for a new series of short educational videos called “Your Water Table.”

“Water is essential to life,” said Kelly Romero-Heaney, chair of the Yampa River Green Basin’s public education, participation and engagement committee and water resources manager for the city of Steamboat Springs, in a news release. “How we share this increasingly scarce resource will determine the future of our livelihoods in the Yampa, White, and Green River Basins.”

The series, featuring six three- to four-minute episodes, is produced by Mountaintown Film Collective with funding from the Yampa White Green Basin Roundtable and American Rivers. Topics range from river recreation and endangered fish to drinking water, hydroelectric dams and crop irrigation. “

The series premieres Monday, March 22, which is designated as World Water Day. All six episodes, along with discussion guides, are available free at yourwatertable.org . The series is also available free on Amazon FireTV.