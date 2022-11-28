New school hopes to offer faith-based alternative for Steamboat community

The Steamboat Christian Center photographed on Nov. 28, 2022 will be the sight of the new Steamboat Christian Academy, a new faith-based school (Pre-k through eighth grade) that hopes to open its doors in the fall of 2023.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

In January, a task force will introduce a new educational concept to the community with hopes of opening Steamboat Christian Academy by fall 2023.

“We have a curriculum developed, and we’re putting together a team of educators,” said Jen Foss, a member of the task force that’s doing some of the groundwork for the school. “We are putting together our admissions platform, and we’re going to start rolling out information to share with the community in January.”

The group has formed a partnership with the Steamboat Christian Center, which is offering the space and other resources to open the school. Foss said the school has the capacity to provide educational services for up to 105 students ranging from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.

She said Steamboat Christian Academy will follow a similar calendar as the Steamboat Springs School District, and the students could take part in extracurricular activities outside of the classroom like sports or theater through the Steamboat Springs School District.

“Our program will focus on three tenets — developing excellence in faith, excellence in academics and excellence in stewardship,” Foss said. “When we talk about stewardship, it’s teaching a child or student to use their time, their talents and resources with intention to serve the local community and beyond.”

Foss said there are currently no options in the community for parents who want their children to learn in a faith-based environment. She said the idea was created after a handful of families started talking about, and then investigating, different models throughout the state, as well as mountain towns that have similar demographics to Steamboat Springs.

“They just began sharing this idea, and people were excited to dream about what a faith-based education would look like in our community — one that was really strong and excellent in its academics, as well as faith formation,” Foss said. “They were especially excited to hear about the community and stewardship aspect.”

Foss said school organizers are planning to offer a few admissions preview events in January to introduce the community to the new school’s programs and its campus at the Steamboat Christian Center.

Anyone interested in the school can find more information at SteamboatChristianAcademy.com .

Foss said the families that enroll their students at Steamboat Christian Academy should expect a full experience.

“We want our students to be in the community,” Foss said. “We don’t want them to be isolated. We want them to come to school, we want them to be in an excellent and rigorous academic environment and be engaged and learn a biblical worldview and also participate in the community.”

