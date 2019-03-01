New scholarships available to graduating seniors through Yampa Valley Community Foundation

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A pair of new scholarships are now available to Yampa Valley students through the Yampa Valley Community Foundation.

Elk River Anesthesia Associates has created a health care scholarship of $2,500, which will be awarded to two students from Routt or Moffat counties annually.

"The doctors in our practice recognize the expense of attending college and want to help aspiring students reach their educational goals by helping to offset some college expense for local students," Dr. David Skolnick was quoted as saying in a news release.

Students are eligible to apply for the scholarship if they are entering college with an interest in studying health care, including the medical or nursing fields.

The Jim Swiggart Ski Town USA Rotary Club Leadership Award honors Swiggart's legacy and continues his advocacy to encourage and support youths in the community. Swiggart was a founding member of the Ski Town USA Rotary Club and a Rotarian for many years. He was a natural fundraiser and applied this talent to many causes, including raising money for Colorado Mountain College's campus expansion in Steamboat Springs.

In his honor, the Rotary Club created a $1,000 award for a Routt County graduating senior who exhibits outstanding leadership qualities and is an athlete. This scholarship, which is renewable for up to one additional year, will be awarded to a student who exudes Swiggart's zest for life.

The application deadline for submitting applications is April 5, and information can be found at yvcf.org.