New running gear store hoping to find its stride in Steamboat Springs

Nathan Grivy stands inside Rabbit Ears Running Co. on Tuesday May 9, 2023, in Steamboat Springs. Grivy and his wife, Brandy, opened the Rabbit Ears Running Company hoping to offer local trail and road runners the shoes, gear and clothing they need to pursue their passion.

Business owner Nathan Grivy is bringing his passion for running, and for running gear, to Steamboat Springs with the Rabbit Ears Running Co.

Grivy, and his wife Brandy, started The 14er Outdoor & Running Emporium in Craig in January 2022. They are now moving the store to Steamboat Springs, where it will be rebranded as Rabbit Ears Running Co. in the next few weeks.

“We have such a big running community in this town, and so many people come here to run the trails and do the Steamboat Marathon and do all the Steamboat Running Series stuff, and it’s just a great market niche for this area,” Grivy said. “We’re not trying to sell a bunch of hiking shoes and we’re not trying to sell a bunch of outdoor gear. We just want to appeal to the trail runner, or the road runner, or even someone that’s looking for a good pair of walking shoes. That’s what our market approach is, and I think it fills a pretty good gap. Twisted Trails used to be the running specialty store in town, and when they closed it left this big void.”

The new store is at 345 Anglers Drive, Unit C. Grivy said the store is located between Eye Care Specialties and Olivia’s Home Furnishings, behind The Egg. The store can be accessed along the road that leads out of the Sundance at Fish Creek to the Safeway parking lot before the bridge across Fish Creek.

The store is filled with a great selection of running shoes, gear, clothing and nutritional items. Rabbit Ears Running Co. features shoes from HOKA, Solomon, Altra, Saucony, Brooks and Topo and is working on getting shoes from New Balance. The store also has a selection of Oofos and recovery products. There are also run nutrition products from Tailwind Nutrition, Skratch Labs, Spring Energy, S!CAPS and Honey Stinger.

Runners will also find a large selection of clothing from CEP, Kraft, Ultimate Direction, Oiselle, Saucony and Smartwool. The store also has custom inserts for shoes, hydration packs, and vests and headlamps.

It will feature a treadmill that allows Grivy to record and analyze a runner’s gate, providing information to help the runner find the right shoe.

The store is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Grivy said the store is considering expanding its hours to include Sundays.

“I want this store to kind of be the run hub for Steamboat Springs,” Grivy said. “I want everyone to know that Rabbit Ears Running Co. is in Steamboat, I want everyone to come in and see it, I want everyone to like it and we want to create a really good vibe.”

But more importantly Grivy, who got hooked on trail running when he was in the military, wants his store to be part of the local running scene.

“We are involved with Run Rabbit Run, we are involved with the Steamboat Running Series, and we’re sponsors of both, and we are a sponsor of the Steamboat Marathon,” Grivy said. “I want to get involved with many of the running clubs and I’m going to have a group run here from the store probably every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. We’ll meet here at the store, do a short run and offer an opportunity to hang out. It will be a chance to stop in and check out new stuff if you want to, but it’s really just another option where runners can meet other runners and get involved with their own community.”

Grivy grew up on the eastern slope and moved to the area to take a job. He said his inspiration for opening the store came after he took a mental health day and ended up reading the book, “Follow Your Passion, Find Your Power,” by Bob Doyle.

“I just basically stayed home from work one day for a mental health day because I hated my job,” Grivy said. “Here’s this dusty book that I’ve had for a couple years and I just started reading it. By the end of the day, I was finished with the book and had this whole new plan for my life.”

He said the store has been life-changing.

“It just kind of manifested into what it is,” Grivy said. “I never envisioned this would be what my life would be, but it just turned into where this is just kind of like a vacation every day, and it’s not really like a job. I get to talk about running all day long, connect with really cool people and this doesn’t ever get boring.”

