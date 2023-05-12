New running gear store, gun at hot springs: Top stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week

Nathan Grivy stands inside Rabbit Ears Running Co. on Tuesday May 9, 2023, in Steamboat Springs. Grivy and his wife, Brandy, opened the Rabbit Ears Running Company hoping to offer local trail and road runners the shoes, gear and clothing they need to pursue their passion.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. A gorgeous Colorado canyon will be raftable for the first time since 2019 thanks to heavy snowpack

The Dolores River in southwestern Colorado can be one of the best rafting destinations in the country when it has enough water. It offers gorgeous scenery in the high desert of the Colorado Plateau and history dating back to the ancient Anasazi, who used it as a highway to and from Mesa Verde not far to the south.

2. Colorado grocery suppliers, workers and consumers sound off on Kroger-Albertsons merger at meeting with attorney general

A group of around 20 local residents gathered at Colorado Mountain College on Thursday, May 4, to discuss the potential impacts of a Kroger-Albertsons merger. The meeting was part of a statewide listening tour hosted by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as he reviews the merger and whether or not it violates anti-trust laws.

3. Steamboat Resort proposes a new way to fund major improvements

After touting the resort and highlighting its recent and ongoing construction projects, the president and chief operating officer of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. laid out plans to continue remaking Steamboat Resort with a boost from money generated through six new metro districts.

4. Arrest report: Peeved patron pulls pistol at Strawberry Park Hot Springs

Employees at Strawberry Park Hot Springs were attempting to get customers to go home so they could close up on Saturday night, May 6, when an apparently disgruntled customer allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it directly at an employee.

The man who’s accused of pulling the gun now faces a Class 5 felony charge for menacing and a misdemeanor charge for prohibited use of a firearm.

5. In major last-minute course correction, Colorado Democrats move to issue $2 billion in flat-rate taxpayer refund checks

Single filers would get $650 under the proposed change, while joint filers would get $1,300. The proposal hinges on a separate property tax relief ballot measure passing in November.

6. Yampa River flows on the rise, triggering flood warning

The Yampa River continues to run strong through Steamboat Springs, measuring 1,900 cubic feet per second on Wednesday afternoon, May 10, at the U.S. Geological Survey gauge at the Fifth Street bridge downtown.

Routt County is under a flood warning between 5 a.m., Thursday, May 11 through noon, Saturday, May 13.

7. PHOTOS: The Great American Horse Drive rides through Northwest Colorado

The Sombrero Ranches’ Great American Horse Drive ran through Maybell on Sunday, May 7, as hundreds of horses were moved from their winter range in Browns Park to their summer range in Craig.

The Great American Horse Drive passes through downtown Maybell on U.S. Highway 40 on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

8. How will Gov. Polis’ property tax relief bill impact homeowners in Routt County?

Gov. Jared Polis’ 11th-hour property tax relief bill prompted more than 50 proposed amendments and even supplemental legislation, as the sweeping legislation put forth a 10-year plan that promises Coloradans a property tax cut.

But what will the implementation of SB23-303 look like?

9. Stagecoach boat ramp opens with new rules

The boat ramp at Stagecoach State Park is open as of Friday, May 5, but with new rules for the 2023 season.

The state park will no longer allow any boats requiring an Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection to launch outside of inspection hours, according to the park.

10. New running gear store hoping to find its stride in Steamboat Springs

Business owner Nathan Grivy is bringing his passion for running, and for running gear, to Steamboat Springs with the Rabbit Ears Running Co.

Grivy, and his wife Brandy, started The 14er Outdoor & Running Emporium in Craig in January 2022. They are now moving the store to Steamboat Springs, where it will be rebranded as Rabbit Ears Running Co. in the next few weeks.