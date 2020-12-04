New Residence Inn now open in Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Grant D’Entremont sat in the lobby of the Residence Inn by Marriott in Steamboat Springs as staff members and construction workers rushed to take care of last-minute details.

“It’s a different chapter for us,” the general manager said as the hotel prepared to open Thursday afternoon. “We’re not construction people, we’re hoteliers. Our passion is creating experiences for guests and creating memories for families. That’s what we’re passionate about.”

The new 110-room hotel, located on a 2.79-acre lot at 1480 Pine Grove Road, has turned the page on its first chapter, which included lawsuits and the COVID-19 pandemic that pushed back its planned opening this summer. But on this day, D’Entremont preferred to focus on what the hotel will offer to guests and the community.

“We’re really excited to start welcoming people to Steamboat Springs,” he said. “Obviously these are very uncertain times, but we’re looking forward to getting past that, and we still feel like we can provide some great lasting memories for people here — and that’s our goal.

“We want people to remember that they stayed here and remember how it felt when they walked in the door, remember the way their kids’ faces lit up seeing the mountain for the first time,” he continued.

The Residence Inn offers three room types including a 475-square-foot studio suite with a king bed and a sofa sleeper; a 590-square-foot, one-bedroom suite with a king bed in a separate room and a sofa sleeper; and a 670-square-foot, two-bedroom suite with king beds in two separate rooms and a sofa sleeper.

All of the rooms come with a fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, stovetop, oven, microwave and dishwasher, and they are stocked with glasses, silverware, pots and pans, serving dishes and all the items people might need when coming for an extended stay.

“We offer complimentary breakfast in the mornings. It’s a grab-and-go breakfast due to our current restrictions,” D’Entremont said. “In the evenings we transition to a full dinner and bar menu. At this point in time, with the restaurant restrictions, we’ll be under the same guidance as everybody else, so it will be grab-and-go or outdoor dining.”

At the bar, guests will find a full complement of Yampa Valley-inspired beverages including whiskey from the Steamboat Whiskey Co. and beer from Storm Peak Brewing Co. D’Entremont is currently working with other local craft brewers to expand the offering.

The hotel also offers a mini-market in its lobby, as well as grocery and liquor store delivery services. There is ski and bike storage on site, a bike wash and a 24-hour fitness center packed with top-of-the-line equipment. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor heated pool and spa with a view of the slopes of Steamboat Resort.

While the goal of the Residence Inn is to provide guests with an opportunity to enjoy what Steamboat has to offer, D’Etremont said the property is also committed to giving back to the community, including bringing 21 full-time, benefited jobs to Steamboat.

“I just couldn’t be more excited about the people that we have here,” D’Entremont said. “They’re just some of the best people, and I can’t thank them enough for everything that they’ve done to get this place to where it is.”

D’Entremont said the hotel will also partner with Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs to provide opportunities for students who want to go into the hospitality business.

“We are finding ways to be involved with the community and give back whether it’s sponsoring lunches for bicycle clubs or sponsoring a balloon at the Balloon Rodeo and giving some lucky participants a balloon ride,” D’Entemont said. “We’re really excited about every opportunity that we have to be able to give back. Steamboat is such a special place … we’re not here to change the culture; we’re here to be a part of it.”

