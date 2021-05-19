New quarantines in Steamboat schools
Contact with positive COVID-19 cases have resulted in several school quarantines, according to the Steamboat Springs School District.
The quarantines include a staff member at each Soda Creek Elementary School and Steamboat Springs High School. A group of eight students at Steamboat Springs Middle School and a student at Soda Creek are also in quarantine. There is a public health investigation in progress.
“Please continue to be vigilant and follow the protocols that are in place at the schools,” said Superintendent Brad Meeks, in an email to staff.
The Routt County Public Health Department also is investigating an outbreak at two recent events at Steamboat Christian Center and is asking all attendees to get tested for COVID-19. Public health declined to say whether the school quarantines are related to the recent events.
Earlier this week Meeks indicated the district would continue to require mask wearing in schools for the remaining weeks of the school year.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
