Pedego bike store under new ownership

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Pedego in Steamboat Springs offers electric bike rentals, sales and just about anything else needed for a two-wheeled summer adventure. But new owner Matthew Coop said the business is not limited to the summer or to electric bikes.

“Obviously, my bread and butter is my rental bikes in the summertime,” Coop said of the business he purchased in August 2019. “I just want to get the word out that I have more than just bikes.”

Coop, a former teacher, and his wife, Courtney, a former registered nurse, moved to Steamboat in August 2018 with their 8-year-old daughter Keira. Shortly after arriving, the couple bought a Merry Maid franchise, but Coop continued to look for another place to invest.

Coop purchased Pedego late last summer from Linda John and Bruce Caplowe, who opened the store at 345 Lincoln Ave. in July 2016.

In addition to the bikes on his showroom floor, Pedego customers will also find a winter line of Billabong clothing, as well as offerings from Shinesty, a Boulder-based clothing manufacturer that makes snow pants, ski bibs, jackets as well as base layers, underwear and hats.

Coop also offers biking accessories ranging from water bottles to fenders and bags. A wall in the store is lined with helmets from Bern, along with a selection of sunglasses and goggles from Billabong.

In the summer, customers can rent a range of Pedego bikes, including the poplar Interceptor, the Boomerang, Stretch and a tandem bike. In the winter, Coop has a fat-tire electric bike and a mountain bike available for rentals.

Coop said he also offers daily, weekly and monthly rentals and is currently looking into bringing scooters to Steamboat in the future.

The shop, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will continue to offer electric bike tours around town. Destinations include Fish Creek Falls, Strawberry Park Hot Springs and Lake Catamount.

“Electric bikes are a great way for people to get out and see Steamboat Springs,” Coop said. “I’ve had some older people come in and tell me these things changed their life. They can actually get out and go out with their family or whatever, and they can ride up and down the hills.”

Most of the bikes offered at Pedego are considered Class 2, which are throttle-assisted bike that can reach up to 20 mph. There are also Class 1 bikes that provide power when the rider is pedaling, and Class 3 bikes that can help riders reach speeds up to 28 mph.

In addition to rentals, Coop will have a few bikes for sale inside his store and will order any Pedego bike for customers who are looking to buy. The store also has a limited selection of Stiga sleds, Snowbikes and Onewheel electric scooters for sale.

