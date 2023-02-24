New partnership keeps focus of West End Sports Grill on affordable, fun times

Teddy Parobek sits inside the poolroom at West End Sports Grill on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Parobek came on as a managing partner in December and is working to offer great tasting food, affordable fun and a place that locals and visitors to Steamboat Springs can count on for a good time.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Managing partner Teddy Parobek uses the words family, friendly and fun to describe the feeling he wants people to have walking through the doors of West End Sports Grill.

“We offer great food. We are affordable and provide a family-friendly environment with a game room, poolroom and darts,” Parobek said. “We also have 20 televisions, and any game that’s on, whether it’s football, basketball, soccer … a guy came in the other day wanted to watch a pingpong match — we had it.”

Former owners Seann Conway and Scott Buchler purchased Dude & Dan’s Bar and Grill in March 2022 along with partners Brett and Connor Morganti. Conway and Buchler sold their share of the downtown business to Parobek in December, and he stepped into the role as managing partner.

Conway had hoped that West End Sports Grill would fit nicely with the other restaurants he owns, including Ore House at Pine Grove, Freshies and Café Diva, but he said the day-to-day operations of running a sports bar are different.

“It takes a lot of time and attention specific to that location,” Conway said. “With the sports bar being open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., it just takes a higher level of attention for somebody being there full-time driving the business as its own entity as a sports grill versus blending into our group.”

Parobek came to Steamboat Springs five years ago and went to work for Conway at the Ore House at Pine Grove. Parobek has been visiting his aunt and uncle, who have lived here for 39 years, since he was a child. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the excitement of owning part of an establishment in the city he loves was easily seen in the smile on his face.

Parobek met Conway on the golf course a few years back, and the two became friends.

“My background is in fine dining, steakhouses and nightclubs,” Parobek said. “Seann was wanting me to be a part of his management team at the Ore House. I Initially turned it down because I had been doing this my whole life, and I moved to Steamboat to enjoy nature and ski and all that kind of stuff.”

Light flows through the windows of the West End Sports Grill on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 just before the lunch time rush. Teddy Parobek, managing partner at West End Sports Grill, is working to make sure that his restaurant and bar offers a family-friendly environment, and fun times for everyone.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Parobek worked as waiter, moved to bartender and eventually ended up in management. Conway didn’t have to got too far when he started looking for someone to take his share of the sports bar. He felt that Parobek could keep the momentum he had brought to the business in the past, and offered the opportunity to his friend.

“(The previous owners) the Morgantis were always present, and then Teddy was a natural fit just because he had seen our system,” Conway said. “I teased him saying, ‘You have no kids, no pets and a lot of energy. You’re 15 years younger than me, so this is for you.’”

Established chef Glen Martin is running the kitchen and offering plenty of great tasting options on the menu. Parobek said he is thrilled to have built a friendly, welcoming staff.

Parobek said West End Sports Grill is the perfect place to go for a good time, with games ranging from Skee-Ball and classic pinball machines to Golden Tee and several classic arcade games. Downstairs, there is a full bar, large dining area and another game area that includes three pool tables and a dart board. Customers can also play trivia and poker with the Buzztime system, and this off-season, the new ownership is planning to start pool and dart leagues.

All of the spaces are available for rentals to both small and large groups looking to hold events, celebrate birthdays or escape the office for a holiday party.

The doors open at 11:30 a.m. seven days a week with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. and the bar staying open until 10 p.m. On game days during the NFL and college football season, the bar opens at 10 a.m.

The lights of arcade classics, pinball machines and the Golden Tee golf game light up the game room at West End Sports Grill on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Happy hours include lunch specials starting at $11.99 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant also has several happy hours throughout the day. On weekdays, there is a happy hour from 6-9 p.m. that includes cheese steak on Mondays, a patty melt on Tuesdays, a Reuben on Wednesdays and chicken crunch sandwich or Buffalo chicken salad on Thursdays for $10.

“At the end of the day, what we’re trying to accomplish here is to really put this place back on the map for having phenomenal food at an extremely affordable price,” Parobek said. “We want it to be a family-friendly venue for people of all ages, and that part is really important to us.”

