New owners bring personal touch to TransFurMations pet salon

Amos Davis and his wife, Sheila, are the new owners of TransFurMations pet salon in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Walk through the doors of TransFurMations pet salon in Copper Ridge, and you will be greeted by a light grey miniature schnauzer named Riff-Raff with big, dark eyes that can melt just about any heart.

“He started it all,” said Sheila Davis, the new owner of TransFurMations. “When I was 16 years old, I got my first dog, and I took him to go get groomed at a corporate groomer in Omaha. He just had a really bad experience.”

Riff-Raff eventually shook off the bad experience, and Davis started thinking about becoming a dog groomer herself.

“It got me wondering what it would take to become a groomer,” Davis said. “Then I applied, got hired and started working for a corporate place. They sent me to training, and that’s how it all began.”

She spent a month working with an experienced salon manager and learning about dog anatomy. That was nine years ago, and since then, Davis has worked for PetSmart and several smaller mom-and-pop salons in Nebraska. She is certified through the American Kennel Club and the National Dog Groomers Association of America and licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its Pet Animal Care Facilities Act program.

“I’m certified in terrier grooming and currently pursuing getting my master grooming certificate, which is basically a fancy way of saying that I can do any breed haircut,” Davis said.

Davis and her husband, Amos, moved to Steamboat Springs a couple of years ago after she got a job working for a local dog groomer. But she quickly realized that if the couple wanted to make a living and stay in Steamboat, it was going to take more.

“I’ve been grooming for nine years going on 10 years, and I guess it was just about time for me to take the next big step and try to do something for myself,” Davis said.

Sheila Davis cares for a dog at the TransFurMations pet salon, located at 2538 Copper Ridge Drive in Steamboat Springs.

So when she heard that Donna Lewis was looking to sell Tail Blazers Pet Grooming, the Davises stepped forward to buy the business.

Prior to purchasing the business, Davis worked with Lewis to make sure the business was a good fit and to learn what she needed to retain many of Lewis’ longtime customers and keep them and their dogs happy.

“Your dog’s individual personality and needs are the leading priority in our grooming process,” Sheila said. “We understand that grooming is a necessary but sometimes stressful experience. At TransFurMations we strive for every dog to have a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience.”

TransFurMations is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, dog owners can call TransFurMations at 970-879-5610 or visit https://www.tfmsteamboat.com.

