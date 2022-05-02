New name, new menu same game plan for West Side Sports Grill

Seann Conway and his partners took over the former Dude & Dan's Bar and Grill in March. Since then, the new owners have changed management, the menu and brought on new staff members, as they work to build a strong following at the restaurant at 1106 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Customers who walk through the doors of the new West Side Sports Grill may be seeking their favorite team splashed across one of the establishment’s 19 big-screen televisions, but Seann Conway is sure customers will discover more.

Conway, a partner and owner, said the new ownership has changed the name of the longstanding Dude & Dan’s Bar and Grill at 1106 Lincoln Ave., and they are excited to add the West Side Sports Grill to their lineup of Steamboat Springs restaurants.

“It started with Ore House at Pine Grove, and then Freshies and Café Diva,” Conway said. “Then this opportunity came up to go a different direction, but still stay with our staple items of good service, good food and creating a nice environment.”

He said the new owners took over operations March 1. The group includes Conway and partners Scott Buchler, and Brett and Connor Morganti.

Brett Morganti, a former special warfare operator for the U.S. Navy SEALs, is a veteran who was awarded the Navy Cross for his efforts to save a fellow service member in Afghanistan in 2002.

Together, the ownership group is hoping to usher in a new chapter for the longstanding downtown sports hub with a new staff, new management and a fresh menu.

However, Conway said customers should still expect the West Side Sports Grill to serve as a place for fans to watch their favorite teams or check out playoff action through a full DirectTV lineup. In between the action, patrons can enjoy a wide range of arcade games, and thanks to a 2019 addition, darts and the only pool tables in town.

The restaurant’s capacity is 110 people with seating for 75. The establishment has a full bar with 12 taps offering a blend of micro and local breweries that includes 26 different beers. Conway said customers can drop in for the experience, or order their food online at chownow.com and pick it up to go.

The menu also has a different look these days with $10 lunch specials that include three different salads, a meatball sub and a yellow belly burger.

The menu offers a selection of small bites such as chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, chicken nachos and, of course, onion rings or house-made french fries. Entrées include sports bar staples like sandwiches, burgers, fish n’ chips, bacon mac n’ cheese, as well as a sampler platter, and many other items.

“It’s a more traditional sports bar menu with chicken wings and burgers,” Conway said. “We’re going to be introducing south of the border menu options as well with smothered burritos and things like that.”

Conway said the menu will continue to evolve as the grill moves forward.

For now, the bar and grill’s appearance will stay the same, but Conway said a remodel is likely in the future. However, the sports-themed atmosphere will remain.

“We will definitely be keeping the sports feel, and we’re going to continue to be a sports bar and gaming establishment,” Conway said.

Conway also hopes to expand the upstairs game room. He said customers will be able to use loyalty points to play pool, foosball and arcade games.

West Side Sports Grill is currently only open five days a week, but Conway is hoping, depending on staffing, to change to a seven-day-a-week schedule starting May 16.

He said the business will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

There will be $10 lunch specials from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and happy hours from 4-6 p.m. with drink and food specials.

“We just want to continue to be the game spot in town,” Conway said. “We want it to be a great place to watch the game, and to offer fast, reliable place to get great tasting food.”

