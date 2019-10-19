New mobile automotive service opens in Steamboat

Edixon "Edi" Erazo, a longtime automobile mechanic in Steamboat Springs, recently started Edi's Mobile Tire & Services.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Automotive mechanic Edixon “Edi” Erazo wants to give car, truck and sports utility owners in Steamboat Springs a choice when it comes to servicing their vehicles by offering to go to them rather than expecting them to come to his Downhill Drive shop.

“I give people a choice to do mobile service, or they can come to my shop as well,” Erazo said. “So if they prefer I can come to your work or home. I can get your tires done and the oil change and stuff like that.”

A refurbished Snap-on service box truck will allow Edi’s Mobile Tire & Service to head just about anywhere for oil changes, brake work, tune-ups, tire swaps and other maintenance needs. He said there isn’t much that he can’t do with his mobile set-up, but if the weather takes a turn for the worse, or the job is a little bigger, he also has a shop at 2464 Downhill Drive, unit No. 8.

Erazo opened his new business in August, but he is no stranger to Steamboat. He came to town 13 years ago and has worked at a couple of different automotive repair businesses including the Auto Service Center and Cook Subaru & Chevrolet before making the choice to open his own business.

“I had this idea long time ago, because I’ve been a mechanic for about nine years, already,” Erazo said. “People seem to be pretty excited about it. They like the idea that we can come right to their home, and they don’t have to figure out how to get their car to the shop.”

The business is currently a one-man operation, so he doesn’t keep regular hours at his shop because he is out working on people’s vehicles where they need him. He said the best way to make an appointment or to get ahold of him is by calling or texting him at 970-457-7675.

“I just like to help people,” Erazo said. “I have just liked working on cars for as long as I can remember.”

