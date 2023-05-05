New Masonic Lodge and large mudslide: Top stories at SteamboatPilot.com this past week
1. Masonic Lodge sells downtown property, dedicates new Steamboat home
Members of Elk Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 118 were joined by officials from the Grand Lodge of Colorado on Saturday, April 22, for the dedication of a new meeting place in Steamboat Springs.
“It was really great,” said Ray Selbe, who has been a mason since the 1980s. “We had over 40 Masons at the event Saturday. I think there were eight Grand Lodge officers there that came from all over the state, and it was a great turnout and wonderful celebration.”
2. Mudslide hits Routt County Road 129 south of Clark
Authorities responded to a large mudslide on Routt County Road 129 south of Clark near Fetcher Ranch.
3. How Lauren Boebert’s visit to a rural Colorado school started a small revolt against the district
Some district parents say Dolores Middle and High School never should have invited the polarizing congresswoman
4. Does more snow mean lessened allergies for Coloradans this year? Not exactly.
Snow remaining on the ground helps to keep pollen levels lower, so the good news is this year’s allergy season is getting off to a later start.
The bad news is a wetter season means more vegetation growth and more pollen from trees, grasses and weeds in the air, so the Yampa Valley may be in for a tough allergy season, clinicians say.
5. Steamboat planning commission approves outdoor dining space in downtown alleyway
As a means to improve alleyways in the downtown area, the owner of 729 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs requested a major variance for an elevated outdoor seating area on the back of the building.
After considering a major variance and a few comments regarding noise, the Planning Commission approved the project unanimously Thursday, April 27. Commissioner Andrew Summers had to sit out of the discussion and could not vote, as he said his firm was involved in the project.
6. Thunderstruck has ‘one strike’ against it for permit violations
Thunderstruck Adventures, a snowmobile and ATV touring company, came under fire from the Routt County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, May 2, for violating terms of its special-use permit.
Commissioners told company representatives, including operator Clay Hockel, that if the company does not come into compliance with its permit by July 1, the company risks having its permit revoked.
7. Boathouse floats intimate event space with 2 lodging units in downtown Steamboat
A new events venue that might be the perfect spot for a small wedding party is making waves at 609 Yampa St. in Steamboat Springs.
The Boathouse is ready to be rented out, offering a small but unique events space complete with two lodging rentals, all nicely situated along the Yampa River in the heart of downtown.
8. City employee dormitory approved by Steamboat planning commission
The Steamboat Springs Transit dormitory plan that would house 32 employees was presented to planning commission on Thursday, April 27, and unanimously approved.
The proposed building would be two stories, built into the hillside behind, or south of the existing transit building off 13th Street.
9. Yampa River anticipated to reach its highest level yet Thursday into Friday
Routt County Emergency Management is warning residents to expect flooding Thursday, May 4, into Friday, May 5, with the Yampa River anticipated to reach its highest level yet this season.
Emergency Operations Manager David “Mo” DeMorat told Routt County commissioners on Monday, May 1, that the river had hit 6,500 cubic feet per second, and warm temperatures are expected to continue through the week, which could cause the river to reach 7,000 cfs by Friday.
10. Flood warning issued for Elkhead Creek in Routt, Moffat counties
The warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, or until it is canceled. A flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. The areas of concern in Moffat and Routt counties are along Elkhead Creek, mostly above Elkhead Reservoir to the confluence with the Yampa River.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.