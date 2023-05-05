New Masonic Lodge and large mudslide: Top stories at SteamboatPilot.com this past week

Officials from the Grand Lodge of Colorado, including Grand Master Ross Allen (middle with top hat) were on hand with local masons to help dedicate the Elk Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 118 on Saturday, April 22. 2023.

1. Masonic Lodge sells downtown property, dedicates new Steamboat home

Members of Elk Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 118 were joined by officials from the Grand Lodge of Colorado on Saturday, April 22, for the dedication of a new meeting place in Steamboat Springs.

“It was really great,” said Ray Selbe, who has been a mason since the 1980s. “We had over 40 Masons at the event Saturday. I think there were eight Grand Lodge officers there that came from all over the state, and it was a great turnout and wonderful celebration.”

2. Mudslide hits Routt County Road 129 south of Clark

Authorities responded to a large mudslide on Routt County Road 129 south of Clark near Fetcher Ranch.

3. How Lauren Boebert’s visit to a rural Colorado school started a small revolt against the district

Some district parents say Dolores Middle and High School never should have invited the polarizing congresswoman

4. Does more snow mean lessened allergies for Coloradans this year? Not exactly.

Snow remaining on the ground helps to keep pollen levels lower, so the good news is this year’s allergy season is getting off to a later start.

The bad news is a wetter season means more vegetation growth and more pollen from trees, grasses and weeds in the air, so the Yampa Valley may be in for a tough allergy season, clinicians say.

An elevated outdoor dining space on the backside of the building at 729 Lincoln Ave. was approved by the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

5. Steamboat planning commission approves outdoor dining space in downtown alleyway

As a means to improve alleyways in the downtown area, the owner of 729 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs requested a major variance for an elevated outdoor seating area on the back of the building.

After considering a major variance and a few comments regarding noise, the Planning Commission approved the project unanimously Thursday, April 27. Commissioner Andrew Summers had to sit out of the discussion and could not vote, as he said his firm was involved in the project.

6. Thunderstruck has ‘one strike’ against it for permit violations

Thunderstruck Adventures, a snowmobile and ATV touring company, came under fire from the Routt County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, May 2, for violating terms of its special-use permit.

Commissioners told company representatives, including operator Clay Hockel, that if the company does not come into compliance with its permit by July 1, the company risks having its permit revoked.

7. Boathouse floats intimate event space with 2 lodging units in downtown Steamboat

A new events venue that might be the perfect spot for a small wedding party is making waves at 609 Yampa St. in Steamboat Springs.

The Boathouse is ready to be rented out, offering a small but unique events space complete with two lodging rentals, all nicely situated along the Yampa River in the heart of downtown.

Renderings depict what the new Steamboat Springs Transit Dormitory building will look like once constructed behind the existing transit building on 13th Street. The building, which could house 32 city employees, was approved by planning commission on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

8. City employee dormitory approved by Steamboat planning commission

The Steamboat Springs Transit dormitory plan that would house 32 employees was presented to planning commission on Thursday, April 27, and unanimously approved.

The proposed building would be two stories, built into the hillside behind, or south of the existing transit building off 13th Street.

9. Yampa River anticipated to reach its highest level yet Thursday into Friday

Routt County Emergency Management is warning residents to expect flooding Thursday, May 4, into Friday, May 5, with the Yampa River anticipated to reach its highest level yet this season.

Emergency Operations Manager David “Mo” DeMorat told Routt County commissioners on Monday, May 1, that the river had hit 6,500 cubic feet per second, and warm temperatures are expected to continue through the week, which could cause the river to reach 7,000 cfs by Friday.

A drainage ditch runs at capacity as water flows under, and over the driveway leading to the Saddle Mountain Ranch west of Steamboat Springs. Flood waters from the Elk River closed Routt County Road 44 Thursday, May 4, 2023, flooding the ranch and threatening other homes and structures.

10. Flood warning issued for Elkhead Creek in Routt, Moffat counties

The warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, or until it is canceled. A flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. The areas of concern in Moffat and Routt counties are along Elkhead Creek, mostly above Elkhead Reservoir to the confluence with the Yampa River.