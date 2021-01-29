New marketing firm launches in Steamboat





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A new integrated marketing company, Blue Fire Collective, has launched in Steamboat Springs.

The company was founded by Erin Brosterhous, who was a founding partner of Inside Out Communications. It offers creative content and strategic services for active lifestyle brands and community-centered organizations

“(The year) 2020 provided a lot of opportunity for reflection,” Brosterhous said in a news release. “Physical distancing has left its mark, and for me, it shined a spotlight on the importance of community and the strength of a group committed to a collective goal.

“I wanted to offer a more integrated approach to my work over the past 15 years and the idea for Blue Fire just grew from there,” Brosterhous continued.

Visit bluefirecollective.com for more information about the new company.