New marketing firm launches in Steamboat
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A new integrated marketing company, Blue Fire Collective, has launched in Steamboat Springs.
The company was founded by Erin Brosterhous, who was a founding partner of Inside Out Communications. It offers creative content and strategic services for active lifestyle brands and community-centered organizations
“(The year) 2020 provided a lot of opportunity for reflection,” Brosterhous said in a news release. “Physical distancing has left its mark, and for me, it shined a spotlight on the importance of community and the strength of a group committed to a collective goal.
“I wanted to offer a more integrated approach to my work over the past 15 years and the idea for Blue Fire just grew from there,” Brosterhous continued.
Visit bluefirecollective.com for more information about the new company.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Parilla, Dresen are now CGR shareholders
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Group Realty has announced that Michelle Parilla and Charlie Dresen have both moved from broker associates to shareholders and now hold partial ownership in the company.