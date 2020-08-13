New junior board member supports Steamboat Reading program

Thomas Faunce

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Thomas Faunce is Steamboat Reading’s first junior board member. His role will be to bolster the nonprofit’s mission to provide a community of support for struggling readers and their families.

As a student with dyslexia who learned to read guided by the Orton-Gillingham approach, Faunce said he understands the importance of the Steamboat Reading program because learning to read was not easy for him.

“I hope that by sharing my story, being a mentor and promoting dyslexia education, I can help support Steamboat Reading’s mission to empower every child to become a successful and confident reader and writer,” Faunce said in a news release.

Faunce is a former student of Steamboat Reading Executive Director Kim Schulz and has served as an ambassador to Steamboat Reading since 2019. In that role, he provided mentoring and supplementary tutoring support to Steamboat Reading’s students, participated in parent and community resource groups and was a panelist at the annual COLLAB Conference.

“I would encourage anyone who’s struggling to reach out to Steamboat Reading for support and a free consultation to discover the resources available,” Faunce said.

Steamboat Reading provides multi-sensory, explicit, systematic, Orton-Gillingham-based instruction in reading, writing and math, as well as complementary services to support struggling readers, including evaluations, advocacy and parent classes. Visit steamboatreading.org for more information.