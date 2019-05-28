New home offers women a safe, sober place to recover in Steamboat Springs

This home will provide women from Routt and Moffat counties with a safe, sober living space as they make their way through a 12-month recovery program. Come As You Are is the first such residential recovery home for women in Steamboat Springs.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 2,500-square-foot home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a den that has been transformed into an office. But for Leilani Brooks, the home offers so much more including the opportunity to provide a whole lot of love and support to the women who have been accepted to take part in a new faith-based recovery program offered by Come As You Are.

“I wanted to start getting the word out that this resource is available in the Yampa Valley,” said Brooks, who has been working on opening a recovery house for women in Steamboat Springs for more than a year. “This is a 12-month, residential program for women coming out of addiction.”

The new CAYA House in Steamboat Springs will be the base for the residential program designed to provide a safe, sober space for women in recovery. The Foundry Treatment Center in Steamboat offers residential programs for men, but before this location opened earlier this month, Steamboat had no residential programs for women.

“The yearlong program will be broken up into three phases, four months each,” Brooks said. “It will start with a Christ-centered foundation and will be followed by a life skills section and finally, a transitions program.”

Participants will be in the program for the entire year, but their path will be divided to walk residents along a road Brooks hopes will lead to success.

The program begins by introducing the residents to God’s love and the power of faith. She hopes faith will help the residents find success in the life skills section where residents can earn five different certificates through Franklin Covey businesses courses and lessons from the Financial Peace University.

“The second phase is more geared toward life skills and job training,” Brooks said.

While they are in the program, residents will work as part of a cleaning business with all of the money generated going back into the program to help pay for rent, utilities and other expenses. The women will work as a group on 10 residential contracts and one commercial agreement.

The final phase of the program will cover the last four months and is designed to help the woman transition back into the community. The transition phase will include helping residents get their driver’s license, GED diploma or get their kids back.

“Whatever that looks like, we will be there to help them along the way,” Brooks said. “We will help them get a job outside the ministry, and by that time, they can work outside of the program.”

Brooks said the ministry is renting the home located behind the Steamboat Christen Center on Dougherty Road for the program. The home has four bedrooms and will be the home for the first six women at the CAYA House.

The facility opened earlier this month, and the new residents have already started the programs. Brooks said there will be a grand opening celebration June 8 that will include an open house, a barbecue, ribbon cutting, building dedication with speakers coming from Arkansas and live music.

The programs offered at the nonprofit CAYA House are available for women in Routt and Moffat counties. The programs are free to those who are admitted to the home.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.