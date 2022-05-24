New gym at North Routt Community Charter School open to tours

North Routt Community Charter School has unveiled its new gym and community space, thanks to Routt County voters’ passage of the 2019 bond.

The space includes a gymnasium and a workout room, which is open to the community, with Pelotons and weight equipment.

There is also an art room the school will use for art projects and other special events. All new spaces on the campus can be rented once construction is completed.

To arrange a free tour, call 970-871-6062 or email office@northrouttcharter.org .